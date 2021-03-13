PLATTSBURGH — Canada is reportedly "lagging" when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations and North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas says this could very well slow the reopening of the northern border.
"We are frankly way ahead of Canada," Douglas told media at a recent presser. "What does that mean? That means that rather than being in a relatively equal place. . . we can expect our Canadian Government friends to be lagging behind us in terms of their interest in (and) willingness to start to look at some interim steps forward."
NEARLY A YEAR
It was March 2020 when officials, fearing cross-border spread of the novel coronavirus, first halted all nonessential travel via the U.S.-Canada border. Last month, those restrictions were extended through March 21, marking one year since they first went into effect.
The loss of Canadian visitors has been a hit to many border town businesses, especially those in the hospitality industry, as well as the region as a whole.
Douglas and other area officials have long advocated for a gradual reopening of the crossing.
"We're putting input into the Wilson Center's Task Force, which is independently developing recommendations for the U.S. and Canadian government," he said.
"We're going to leave no stone unturned."
CANADA VACCINATIONS
It has been widely reported that Canada has fallen behind on its vaccinations.
As recently reported by the Washington Post, the U.S. has administered four times as many doses per capita when compared to its northern neighbor and President Joe Biden stated just this week that he expected to have supply enough to inoculate every adult in the U.S. by the end of May.
"Canada expects to have vaccinated its adults by the end of September," the Post reports.
Most territories there focused initial roll-out, in December, on frontline healthcare workers and long-term-care facility staffers, and by early March were beginning to open eligibility up to residents age 80 and older.
Canada, which has a population of around 38 million, had relied on out-of-country vaccine deliveries and had hit delays. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to give an update on Canada's vaccination progress.
"We received almost (one) million doses of COVID-19 vaccines last week — and we're getting another (one) million this week," his tweet reads. "Before the end of the month, we'll have received a total of 8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for people across the country.
"With these doses arriving, more and more people are getting vaccinated every single day — which means more grandparents, health care workers, and vulnerable people are now safer," it continues.
"As we continue to roll out our vaccines, our top priority is getting you your shot as soon as possible."
WHY NOT START?
While understanding Canadian leaders may be reluctant to reopen the binational border crossing, Douglas thought the U.S. needed to continue to be aggressive and "push them, not to do something that shouldn't be done, but to make sure that they don't over hesitate in terms of doing things that can be done."
Like the phased reopening he has long discussed, he said.
"For example, why can't we start allowing people who have been vaccinated to cross the border? Why don't we start there?"
The chamber president noted individuals who own property on the opposite side of the border, like Montreal residents with second homes and boats located in New York State.
"Might one of the earlier things be — not tomorrow, but hopefully by the summer — some allowances such as those folks to come within 50, 100 miles to access their properties?" he said.
"Can we make some allowance for families? Family separations continue to be sad and tragic."
Still, Douglas felt it should all begin with the fully vaccinated individuals.
"That would mean me," he joked, noting he was two weeks past his second dose. "So I'm advocating for that."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.