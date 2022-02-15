Canada eases some border restrictions

PLATTSBURGH — Local leaders are pleased to see a loosening of border-crossing restrictions by the Canadian government, and are hoping for more.
"We are certainly glad to hear that Canada is making it easier for folks to cross the border for weekend trips and things like that, and hopefully there will be more changes as we get closer to summer," Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said.
TESTING CHANGES
According to reports, Canada said Tuesday that there will be some revisions to its current border crossing restrictions and COVID-19 testing requirements.
Americans crossing the border into Canada as of Feb. 28, and Canadians here longer than 72 hours, will be allowed to obtain a negative antigen test result within 24 hours of border arrival instead of the currently required PCR test, which takes longer for results and is generally more costly.
PCR tests will also still be an accepted option, however. The antigen tests must still be administered by a laboratory, healthcare entity or telehealth service.
At-home tests will not be accepted.
CONTINUE TO PRESS
The North Country Chamber of Commerce issued a statement that read, "We will continue to press for a next step, dropping test requirements for vaccinated Canadians and Americans altogether at the land border, matching the current U.S. policy, and continuing further phased progress between now and summer."
Like Henry, Chamber President Garry Douglas said he hopes for further loosening of restrictions soon.
"When we confront the fact that we are coming up on two full years of social separation between two peoples whose daily interaction defines the most special bi-national relationship on earth, we must stop being satisfied with small steps and start insisting on the plans, metrics and target dates which have been absent for almost 24 months," Douglas said.
"Recent polls show that two-thirds of Canadians now support dropping COVID restrictions, which is a sea change that should provide the political will to move toward normalcy by summer.
"That this announcement failed to even restore the former exemption from testing of Canadians visiting the U.S. for up to 72 hours is astounding. Officials apparently have indicated that this modest step remains under consideration.
"Why not now? We and other interests in both countries who care deeply about the U.S.-Canadian connection and the lasting damage now being done to it will continue to advocate for further progress."
GOOD FIRST STEP
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) also said he would like to see more progress on easing border restrictions.
“The recent announcement that Canada is now allowing antigen tests to be used for their testing requirement is a good first step, but there needs to be an exemption for vaccinated travelers that visit the United States for less than 72 hours," Jones said.
"We need more guidance from both federal governments so that we can prepare for the future and we need an expedited phased-in approach so border communities are not left in the dark in the future. The requirements should be the same on both sides of the border and I will continue to push for dropping the testing requirement.”
MISSED CANADIANS
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said she would like to see both countries draw up a plan to drop all COVID-19 requirements.
"So our cross-border travel can resume and our North Country communities can be restored," she said.
"While Canada is easing some testing requirements, our North Country communities have suffered from Northern Border travel restrictions for too long. It’s time to resume pre-pandemic life, and Northern Border travel is crucial for North Country families, small businesses, and tourism.”
Henry said he hopes governments on both sides of the border can come to an agreement quickly.
"We need some kind of standard for both sides, and as always, we encourage them to work together," Henry said.
"We've missed our Canadian friends."
