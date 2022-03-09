Campus to light up Hawkins Hall in show of support of Ukraine

PLATTSBURGH — Hawkins Hall will shine blue and yellow as a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine, whose country was attacked and invaded by Russian forces Feb. 24.
Through the month of March, the lights that illuminate the front of Hawkins Hall will cast blue and yellow colors representing the Ukrainian flag on the building.
In a Feb. 24 message to the campus, SUNY Plattsburgh President Alexander Enyedi said: “Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine as the unspeakable violence of today's unprovoked Russian invasion destroys their communities, violates their rights, and threatens their safety.
“Consistent with our core values, SUNY Plattsburgh will always prioritize and enforce the fundamental human and civil rights of all on our campus. Let us remember that we must always demonstrate peaceful and open-minded conflict resolution and equitable justice for everyone. Violence and aggression is never a solution."
Branch campus student Michael Casey, a member of the SUNY Student Assembly, asked that Hawkins be illuminated in support.
‘UNPROVOKED ATTACK'
“The unprovoked attack on Ukraine by the Russian military is deeply disturbing, and it shows us that violence can happen anywhere,” Casey said.
“I am glad that SUNY Plattsburgh has stood on the right side of history, against the oppressors, lifting up the needs of the oppressed Ukrainian people. May this war end, and may we stand for peace in our divided world."
Dr. Daniel Lake, associate professor of political science and chair of the History Department, said of the attack via a Zoom talk that Russia’s invasion “constituted a shocking breach of international law and European peace. As the first attempt at outright conquest of an independent country by a neighbor, and the largest offensive military operation in Europe since World War II.”
HELP AVAILABLE
Enyedi assured faculty, staff and students that they are not alone as we all process what has happened and continues to happen Ukraine.
“I am deeply saddened by this and understand that situations of this nature can greatly impact our daily lives, work and studies," he said.
"Please know that you are not alone, and that there are avenues for help and support available now."
Students can reach out to Counseling Services at 518-564-3086 and/or the Ward Hall Counseling Clinic at 518-564-4167 for assistance.
Additionally, students who are feeling personally impacted by the events in Russia and/or Ukraine are encouraged to contact the Global Education Office at 518-564-3287 with concerns.
Faculty and staff may wish to reach out to the university Employee Assistance Program at 518-564-3277 and/or Clinton County Mental Health at 518-565-4060 for resources and support within the community.
“As an inclusive academy committed to honoring and nurturing the diversity of our entire campus, I ask that you also be aware of those who are struggling today and in the coming days, as we are all called upon to show compassion and understanding to those who are in need of our support,” Enyedi said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.