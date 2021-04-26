Campbell looks forward to new role at CVES

PLATTSBURGH — Amy Campbell always wanted to be a teacher.
But after graduating with her bachelor's degree, she spent a couple years figuring out what she was going to do next.
“I was working in retail and I had a lot of teenagers who were my employees,” she told The Press-Republican.
“They were doing homework while at the job and complaining about how boring their social studies classes were. I said, ‘What are you talking about? Social studies is the best!’”
Those experiences inspired Campbell to go back to school.
“I wanted to work with students and help them see how fascinating this can be, that education can be really great.”
NEW POSITION
That desire to make an impact has driven Campbell, 48, through 25 years in education as a teacher and an administrator.
On June 14, she will assume the role of assistant superintendent for educational services at Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES, succeeding 16-year Assistant Superintendent for Instruction and 21st Century Learning Teri Calabrese-Gray.
Campbell, who currently serves as director of curriculum and instruction at Peru Central School District, will earn a salary of $133,000 for the 2021-2022 school year.
According to a press release, she will play a key role in supporting CVES’ 16 component school districts, as well as “oversee curriculum and instruction in CVES’ Special Education Division and CV-TEC, supervise Instructional Services Center staff and serve as a liaison across the BOCES statewide network.”
“Ms. Campbell is highly respected by her peers, and is known as an excellent communicator who builds strong relationships across the school and community to meet the ever-changing needs of students in the North Country,” CVES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey said in a statement.
“As an experienced educational leader, with a record of developing and leading initiatives in districts, we look forward to her joining our outstanding team of staff, faculty and administrators at CVES.”
LEADERSHIP ROLES
Campbell’s parents originally hail from Chateaugay. Though Campbell grew up outside Oswego due to her dad’s job, she came to love this area through visits to see her extended family.
She ended up earning her bachelor’s degree in political science and Canadian studies from SUNY Plattsburgh and, though she pursued her master’s degree at SUNY Albany, she slowly made her way back to the North Country after graduating.
Campbell and her husband, Michael Riley, raised their children, Michael Jr., Leon and Rebekah, in Churubusco and Plattsburgh.
During her 17 years as a teacher in the Lake George and Beekmantown districts, Campbell worked with seniors, teaching government and economics; taught global history for freshman and sophomores; and spent a few years working with at-risk students.
But throughout that time, she would find herself taking on leadership roles. In just her second year at Lake George, she became social studies department chair.
And at Beekmantown, she worked to develop the freshman academy, through which she could impact all ninth-graders, not just those in her classroom.
BMS PRINCIPAL
It was around that time, Campbell recalled, that she was pushed to move up the ladder.
“One day in the counseling office at Beekmantown, I was working on a few different things. This is why they’re (counselors) so important because they never know who they’re influencing — they said, ‘You would be a great principal.’”
Campbell wondered if maybe it was the right time, thinking that, though she loved teaching, she would be able to influence and impact more classrooms.
From 2013 to 2018, Campbell served as Beekmantown Middle School principal, overseeing development of the project-based learning curriculum, the initiative she is most proud to have been a part of as an administrator.
“There’s no doubt that, when I look at the whole way that came about and what happened, the amazing people I worked with, how hard the teachers worked, by far that’s the feather in the cap.”
GROWING INNOVATION
During the interview process for the CVES position, Campbell had to provide a five-minute synopsis on why she wanted the job.
“The whole title of mine was ‘impact.’ I want to make an impact on the lives of students, the community, educators. I want to be that positive influence that promotes the North Country and continues to find ways for us to do what we need to do so we can grow as a society.”
Campbell acknowledged the challenges that come with succeeding a longtime incumbent as well as education’s future during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
But she is looking forward to taking part in the growing innovation happening throughout the North Country’s school districts.
“We have amazing educators that want to do good things for our children and students. I’m excited to be part of supporting that — it’s a big task but I’m really looking forward to working with so many people.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.