TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Historical Society is inviting individuals and community groups to once again take part in the Festival of Trees at the Hancock House Museum.
The popular holiday event will take place from Nov. 26 through Dec. 31.
This year’s theme is “'Twas the Night before Christmas,” a tribute to the classic poem by Clement Moore.
Decorated trees, centerpieces, and other displays do not have to follow the suggested theme.
Organizations and individuals are invited to participate and compete for cash prizes. Trees will be judged by an anonymous panel of three individuals.
Prizes will be awarded for best theme, with a $100 prize; most creative, with a $100 prize, best children’s (under 18), with a $50 prize; and best non-tree holiday display, with a $50 prize.
Winners will be announced and prizes awarded at the free Champagne Reception held Sunday, December 5 from 1 until 3 p.m.
Also returning this year is the popular holiday train layout, courtesy of the Upstate Model Railroaders. The train layout is made possible by grants from Stewart’s Shops and the Ticonderoga Cultural Arts Alliance.
Trees can be any size; however, fire regulations allow only artificial trees. Additionally, lighting must comply with UL approval codes.
Decorated trees must be in place no later than November 24 and must be removed the week of January 2nd.
Group tours for schools and other organizations are also available by reservation.
To secure a space, or for additional questions, contact the Hancock House at 518-585-7868 or via e-mail at: tihistory@bridgepoint1.com.
