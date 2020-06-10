Cafe moves out of Plattsburgh Public Library

PLATTSBURGH — Chapter One Coffee and Tea will soon leave its setup in the Plattsburgh Public Library for a storefront on City Hall Place.
The caffeine bar, owned and operated by couple Tracy Vicory-Rosenquest and Chris Rosenquest, has been a library staple since mid-2017.
"We felt it was time to expand into a standalone location," Rosenquest, Clinton County legislator and 2020 mayoral candidate, told The Press-Republican, "where we could continue to grow our business and brand."
LIBRARY CAFE
The Plattsburgh Public Library had spent around $15,000 to renovate the cafe space, for which Chapter One had paid monthly rent.
Patrons could buy coffee, teas and specialty drinks to sip on, as well as some baked goods from Rulf's Orchard in Peru.
The owners expected a mid- to late-June opening at City Well, a downtown venue at 30 City Hall Place across from Trinity Park in the City of Plattsburgh.
"We've been in talks with both the library and City Well on the potential move since January, but given the COVID-19 pandemic, our plans to move were postponed," Rosenquest said.
NEW SPOT, SAME SERVICE
At City Well, Chapter One will offer the same variety of drinks and the pastries from the nearby orchard.
Rosenquest said the new coffee spot would allow for an earlier start to the day, opening at 7:30 a.m. seven days a week.
"Since it will be an open space, we will be able to host events or support events hosted there by City Well," he said.
"We'll also look to add additional services once we settle in."
The coffee shop owner expected space enough for 25 chairs and said some staff would be hired.
WILL BE MISSED
Plattsburgh Public Library Director Anne de la Chappelle said the cafe bar had not renewed its license and had moved out May 31.
"The library will be issuing a request for proposals for a new vendor once we reopen," she said.
Rosenquest said Chapter One would miss its spot among the books.
"We spent three years in partnership with the library and it was a positive and meaningful experience," he said.
"We will miss the staff and library patrons dearly."
