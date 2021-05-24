CADYVILLE — Town of Plattsburgh officials say it will be another summer without swimming at Cadyville Beach.
The small, sandy property off of Route 3 is a hot summertime spot for locals looking to take a dip, soak in some sunshine or guide a small watercraft, like a kayak or paddle board, out on the Saranac River.
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said, while there would be no lifeguards nor swimming this season, that the beach would transition to a "waterfront park" and remain open for all other beach day activities.
"People can enjoy the water in so many different ways."
SAME AS 2020
Cadyville Beach was closed to swimmers last summer, as well.
Cashman had cited concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its many subsequent public health restrictions and the weight of those on the beach's lifeguard team.
"We felt that it was too much responsibility to put on our lifeguards who are there to be serving the water and not the social distancing that occurs on the postage stamp of the Cadyville Beach," he had said last year.
The town opted not to rehire its 10 or so lifeguards again this year in part to similar concerns, as well as a continued difficulty in finding trained lifeguards given sparse training sessions in the days of the pandemic.
ASSESSED ANNUALLY
Cashman praised the successes of the summer 2020 season there.
"We spoke with people who enjoyed it last year," he said. "Cadyville Beach was still being utilized."
The supervisor said the town would assess beach plans on an annual basis.
"We'll continue to watch it and recalibrate as we go through."
