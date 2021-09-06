PLATTSBURGH — Today is the last day to bum around Plattsburgh City Beach in-season.
The city's official beach season, which set sail in June, ends with Labor Day.
"This means we won't have lifeguards in attendance for swimming," Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said. "However, just like all of our parks, the beach is accessible year round via foot or bike."
ATTENDANCE DOWN
Plattsburgh City Beach hired 12 lifeguards to staff Lake Champlain's waters this summer.
The beach stayed closed last summer due to the pandemic and, still in the midst of it, Mayor Rosenquest had not expected 2021 beach traffic to meet or exceed that of years past.
In 2019, the beach welcomed more than 34,200 visitors.
This year's figures sat closer to 19,500 by Sept. 1, down more than 14,600 with less than a week of the season left.
Asked if attendance numbers were at all a reflection of continued restrictions at the Can-Am border, Rosenquest answered, "Of course."
"Our Canadian attendance in 2019 alone was over 20,000," the mayor said. "If we were to have seen an open border and Canadian traffic, we would have exceeded 2019 numbers in this season. That to me though shows how many of our local and regional residents took advantage of our beach this year.
"As I've always said, our beach is just as much of a resource for us as it is a tourist attraction. Our attendance this year showed that."
Greg Larson, owner of the The Cabana Beach Bar, said the lower number of beach visitors this year was noticeable. At the start of the season, Larson was already expecting less business than usual because of the ongoing border restrictions, but the poor weather made matters worse.
"July was horrible," Larson said. "We closed 28 days this year."
In a typical summer, Larson said he would normally have to close somewhere between seven to 10 days because of bad weather.
But despite the tough year, Larson is optimistic next summer will be better.
"Hopefully the border will be open by then," he said. "And hopefully the plans the city has down here will rejuvenate interest again."
CHARGE CITY, TOWN
Plattsburgh City councilors voted to up beach entry fees this year.
Vehicles from outside of Town and City of Plattsburgh bounds were charged an added $2 Monday through Friday and an extra buck on the weekends.
Seasonal passes went from $75 to $110 and the walk-on fee was lifted.
Rosenquest said the city collected about $10,120 in admission fees this year, down from more than $87,200 in 2019.
"This disparity is due to the lack of Canadian traffic, but also because we don't charge city, town residents. This is something we need to review for the future. If anything, charging city, town residents 50% at the gate is something that should be considered in the future."
Despite those prospective changes, the mayor expected beach access to stay free to bikers and walk-ons.
'WORTH THE EFFORT'
Reopening the beach after its 2020 closure meant dealing with postponed maintenance, like regrading the beach, moving large volumes of blow sand, repairing bathroom facilities, leveling and regrading the parking lot, clearing and repairing the boardwalk, and removing warn-out buildings, the mayor said.
"While this work was difficult, it was well worth the effort to ensure our community and visitors. We knew going into this beach season that it was likely not going to be a banner year. However, we felt it to be abundantly important to ensure access was made available to one of our most treasured assets."
Looking ahead, Rosenquest said the city plans to "lay the ground work" for its 2022 beach season that, he hoped would "be filled with community events, gatherings and an opened Canadian border."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
-Staff Writer Fernando Alba contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.