PLATTSBURGH — Many local businesses in the North Country are expecting to continue requiring masks for customers.
New York state Supreme Court Judge Thomas Rademaker overturned Gov. Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate Monday, but it was met with an immediate appeal by the New York State Attorney General’s office, in an effort to keep the mask mandate in place.
Stewart’s Shop’s said nothing has changed in regard to their mask policy at all 335 shops. Dozens of shops located in Clinton, Franklin and Essex counties will continue enforcing masks for all customers until further notice.
“Even though that court ruled against the mask mandate, it did get appealed right away so it's still technically in effect, due to it being in the appeal process. Until it reaches the next steps, we'll continue to follow the guidelines put forth and will update as needed,” a spokesman said.
Garry Douglas, president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said the appeal will likely create uncertainty among businesses and their customers.
“While the mask requirement is not now a legal mandate, especially until there is a final appeal ruling, this will undoubtedly lead to some tensions with some customers either way,” Douglas said.
“We would encourage customers who may not like a masking requirement to be understanding and cooperative, and to continue to support local businesses as they do their best to manage through this continuing pandemic. We hope the expected appeal will be speedy and definitive.”
A New York Appellate Judge granted a stay Tuesday night to keep the mask mandate in place, for the time being.
Hochul issued a statement Tuesday saying that "as Governor, my top priority is protecting the people of this state. These measures are critical tools to prevent the spread of COVID-19, make schools and businesses safe, and save lives."
“I commend the Attorney General for her defense of the health and safety of New Yorkers, and applaud the Appellate Division, Second Department for siding with common sense and granting an interim stay to keep the state's important masking regulations in place. We will not stop fighting to protect New Yorkers, and we are confident we will continue to prevail."
Despite the recent confusion, Bobby’s Lounge, a Plattsburgh bar and restaurant, expects customers to continue following the laws regarding masks, owner Bobby Hall, who is also a Clinton County legislator (D-Area 10, City of Plattsburgh), said.
“We will follow the rules,” Hall said.
“Now that it's appealed, we’ll follow the rules and you'll have to wear a mask when you come in and keep it on when you’re doing anything but sitting down, drinking or eating. That's what we’ll have to do.”
