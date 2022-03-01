Business, seasonal home lost to fires

BEEKMANTOWN — Integrity Towing on Route 22 was destroyed in a fire that began Sunday afternoon.
Beekmantown Fire Chief Darryl Menard said when his department first arrived, the fire was already spreading, but nobody was injured.
“Basically it was a total loss, it’s unfortunate. When our first trucks arrived on scene we already had flames through the roof in the front of the building. It pretty much had a heck of a start on us, so there wasn’t much we could do other than try to put it out,” Menard said.
“The wind, the cold weather, the water supply — everything was hindering us.”
LIKELY $1 MILLION IN DAMAGE
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and Menard noted that there was likely over $1 million worth of loss between the equipment and the building.
Beekmantown Fire Department received assistance from West Chazy, Chazy, District 3, Morrisonville, Cumberland Head, South Plattsburgh, Champlain, Mooers, Cadyville, and the City of Plattsburgh, while Hemmingford, Que. stood by at another department.
“There weren’t very many departments in the county that weren’t here,” Menard said.
“It was a pretty big fire, unfortunately. We either don’t have anything, or we have the big fires in Beekmantown lately. But nobody was injured, and nobody died — that was the most important thing.”
CADYVILLE FIRE
Firefighters also responded to a fully involved structure fire on Route 3 in Cadyville Monday night that ended in a total loss.
Cadyville Fire Chief Chad Trombley said the call went out at 11:09 p.m. to a seasonal residence.
“We were back in service around 3 a.m. then went back out around 6:05 a.m. for a rekindle,” Trombley said.
“Nobody was living there.”
The only person injured was a Cadyville fireman who took a fall outside.
“One of my firemen was transported to the hospital for an injury, but he’s fine,” Trombley said.
“It happened outside. When he charged one of the lines he lost his footing and took a tumble down the embankment.”
Cadyville Fire Department received assistance from Peru, Morrisonville, Dannemora, Saranac, District 3 and South Plattsburgh, while Beekmantown stood by in Cadyville’s station.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
