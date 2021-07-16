ROUSES POINT — Restaurant owner Tim Brilotti says word that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could open his nation's doors to fully vaccinated travelers come mid-August is "too little too late."
"Our season is gone. The boating season is gone. This should have opened in May. Opening up now is not going to do us any good."
BORDER BLOCK
Ristorante Casa Capitano, Brilotti's authentic Italian eatery, is situated on Lake Street steps from Lake Champlain's waters and less than five miles from New York's borders with Canada and Vermont.
Like others along the Can-Am border, the Village of Rouses Point and its business community rely heavily on Canadian travelers.
Though Canadians can legally fly the short distance into the U.S., those looking to use the land crossings have been blocked from passage due to the continued restrictions on nonessential travel.
The tourism industry, including Rouses Point's shops, marinas and food stops, have felt the blow.
PARKED BOATS
A three minute drive from, and on the same drag as, Casa Capitano is Sandy's Deli, a local sandwich shop of nearly 40 years.
Sandy's sits between two marinas.
"A lot of our business during the summer was packing up food for boaters to go out on the boat every day," co-owner Carolyn Vanier said. "It's a very sad sight to see the marinas, probably, 92% bare."
While locals were supporting the small-town business, Vanier said, two summer seasons without Canadian visitors had its impacts.
"Business is down. We appreciate (the locals) immensely. It has been fantastic, but that added little boost that we put away to be able to survive the winter, that just isn't there this year."
'IT'S LOST'
Like Brilotti, Vanier also thought mid-August border adjustments were too late.
"You're never going to see the people on the boats; you're never going to see those people back out for the summer," she said. "Unfortunately, until next year, it's lost."
Which made the sub shop owner wonder if Sandy's operations would ever return to normal.
"With it being for two years, how many people have found other marinas up there that they like better and they won't be back ever?"
WHAT'S THE CATCH?
Brilotti, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada, was skeptical of Prime Minister Trudeau's words.
It was reported Thursday that, in a discussion with Canada's premiers, Trudeau announced possible easements that could allow fully vaxxed Americans to cross over into Canada as early as Aug. 21, positioning the nation to welcome the fully vaccinated from elsewhere by early September.
More information on those adjustments were expected next week.
"Justin Trudeau is a man that always has something up his sleeve," Brilotti said. "As a Canadian, right now if I wanted to cross the border and see all of my family members, even as a fully vaccinated Canadian, they want me to do a COVID test within 72 hours. Once I get to my destination, they want me to do another COVID test in front of a health officer holding up proper identification.
"That, in my opinion, is against science. That, in my opinion, defeats the purpose of being vaccinated."
The restaurant owner figured Trudeau's government would subject fully vaccinated Americans to the same procedures.
"I believe that's the way that they're going to open it. I could be wrong — and I hope I'm wrong."
RUINED RELATIONSHIP
Brilotti said he has 300 family members across the border in Montreal, including his mother who turned 99 years old in June.
"I haven't been since the start of the pandemic," he said. "For me, it's appalling. I'm vaccinated and they still want me to do a COVID test. Look, I own a restaurant. I've got a business to run. I can't abide by their stupidity."
The restaurant owner said Casa Capitano still serves Canadian's weekly, saying they fly over and either have their cars shipped or rent a vehicle.
"My restaurant, on a Saturday night, has five, six tables that are full of Canadians. It's regretful being a Canadian that we didn't see this reciprocal of Canadians allowing Americans."
For that reason, Brilotti alleged Trudeau's government had destroyed years of harmony between the two national allies.
"In my opinion, huge damage has been done to the relationship between Canada and the U.S. I don't know how that is going to be repaired."
NEED CANADIANS HERE
Vanier wished the news had been flipped.
While its been said the Canadian and U.S. governments have continued talks of reopening the border, U.S. President Joe Biden has not indicated any sort of the timeline for the restart of the nonessential land travel into America.
"We really need to see it open up the other way," Vanier said. "Obviously everyone is anxious to travel, go some place new and do something else, but we don't need the people that have been supporting us spending their money up in Canada and then no one returning the favor.
"That's not a very positive look, but I bet a lot of people probably feel the same way. A quarantine is a quarantine. When you start to mix people it doesn't matter which direction they're going in."
