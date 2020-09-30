PLATTSBURGH — The North Country once thought Plattsburgh Air Force Base (PAFB) would remain a wing of the Lake City forever.
"Most everyone in the area never believed they'd close that base," Herb Carpenter recently told the Press-Republican. "It was part of a strategic plan and was perfectly situated.
"We were getting prepared for the closure just in case — and then that 'just in case' happened."
BECOMING HOME BASE
It was the PAFB that drew Carpenter, a Boston native, to the City of Plattsburgh in the late 1950s.
Carpenter, 83, served in the Air Force in his teens. After an overseas assignment, he was stationed at the local 3.45-acre base when he was just about 19 years old.
"I came as a very young man," he said. "It was a wonderful base. My two years that I remained in service were awesome."
Carpenter then began work at the Plattsburgh City Police Department, eventually moving up in the ranks to become the department's police chief. He later joined the local business community, where he continues his work today.
"The base was my future," he said.
'NOTHING LIKE A BASE'
Garry Douglas, president and CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said, as had Carpenter, PAFB brought many new faces to the upper-east corner of New York State.
Though the Strategic Air Command base was said to have generated some $150 million each year for the North Country, Douglas thought the people were its greatest economic contributor.
"Nothing else brings a constant stream of people into a community from all over the country like a major military base," he said.
"Our community was and still is replete with talented businesspeople and community leaders who came here with the Air Force and stayed.
"That infusion of fresh blood and talent can never quite be duplicated."
POLITICAL CLOSURE
Douglas joined the chamber, then the Clinton County Chamber, in December 1992 — a half year before PAFB's announced closure in June of the following year. The base officially closed Sept. 30, 1995.
Though the federal Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process, the U.S. government's way of closing hundreds of military installations, was in full effect, PAFB's announced end had shocked the region.
"It remains the one and only time a BRACC (the commission) has closed a base that not only wasn't on the closure list, but had been selected to receive a new Air Force mission that was going to substantially grow the military presence," Douglas said.
"It was a stark lesson that the BRACC process didn't eliminate politics but potentially reinforced it."
Carpenter spoke to the politics of the base closure, as well.
He was a leader of Team Plattsburgh, a group of local government and business leaders aiming to prove to the BRACC that PAFB was worthy of saving.
The group presented to BRACC several times, but one session in the Massachusetts State House in Boston had left the team feeling unsettled.
"We had listened to a couple other (base presentations) go before us," Carpenter said, "and when it came to our presentation, the chair of BRACC got up and walked out."
The chairman, New Jersey politician Jim Courter, was seen by Team Plattsburgh as an advocate for McGuire Air Force Base in New Jersey, Carpenter said.
"The real competition for (PAFB) wasn't Rome, N.Y. or any of the other northern bases, it was the New Jersey base that this fellow represented," he said. "We knew then that we were doomed to close.
"It was a totally political process; it was a conspiracy It was the worst exercise that I had ever been a part of."
BUSINESS 'POWERHOUSE'
Douglas, a member of the PIDC and vice chair of Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corp., or PARC, referred to PAFB's closure as somewhat of a wake-up call.
"In the scheme of things, within a vast imperial metro-centric state, we were politically irrelevant," he said, "which is why we could not prevail with the BRACC process."
It prompted a more regional focus, leading the county chamber to become the North Country Chamber, and a different approach when working with Washington and Albany, that, Douglas said, was still used today.
"We committed ourselves to spending every day broadening and deepening our connections with Canada and making our area a conducive U.S. beachhead for Quebec business and investment," he said. "An outgrowth of this, launched with the selection of Plattsburgh by Bombardier in 1995, was a particular 25 year focus on becoming a diverse hub for Transportation Equipment and Aerospace.
"We worked with Mayor (Clyde) Rabideau and the state on that and it was a major cornerstone in building the cluster we now have of more than 50 transportation equipment manufacturers in the region."
Using federal funds to pen an official redevelopment plan, Douglas said the plan was made to be very complex and not singular.
"That way, we weren't constrained," he said.
Looking back 25 years, Carpenter remembered Douglas as a "powerhouse" in his ability to attract businesses to the North Country.
"He and others that were like-minded ended up building us into a transportation area," Carpenter said, nodding to PARC's work, as well. "They did a masterful job at turning the base into what it is today."
HINDSIGHT IN 2020
The closure of the Plattsburgh base had proved so successful, it became a model for others across the country.
Though Carpenter was sorry for the politics that had been involved, calling the situation the "heart of bad government," his perspective on PAFB's closure had altered in the last quarter-century.
"It reduced us from having one large employer in the area that was totally military," he said. "Now with its housing, its development, its companies and the flight line itself — the base is (far) better off than if we had succeeded.
"In 2020, in hindsight, the closure was probably the best thing that happened to the North Country."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.