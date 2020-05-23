Ground Round offers gift card exchange
PLATTSBURGH — The Ground Round Grill and Bar has started to offer gift card exchange.
The restaurant, located on Smithfield Boulevard, recently announced plans to permanently close.
Individuals looking to exchange unused gift cards were advised of the following steps:
1. Call 518-561-8383 ext. 506 and give the following information: name, address, phone number and gift card number (located on back of card).
3. The balance will be researched and verified and a check will be issued or a Best Western Plus Plattsburgh Voucher.
4. The following day, bring the gift card for exchange to the Best Western Hotel.
5. Park out front and call 518-561-8383 ext. 506, identify yourself and the check or voucher will be brought to the car.
6. The name on the check must be the person who is picking it up and that person must use photo identification to verify. In addition they will be required to sign that the check or voucher has been recieved.
The redemption plan went into effect Monday, May 18 and was available Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monitor the eatery's Facebook page for additional information.
DFCU makes donations to COVID-19 relief
PLATTSBURGH — Dannemora Federal Credit Union announced a $40,000 philanthropic initiative to support multiple non-profit organizations in the North Country focusing on COVID-19 relief.
Dannemora Federal Credit Union is a community-chartered credit union offering personal financial services to more than 19,000 members. The credit union has over $210 million in assets. Anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and St. Lawrence Counties are eligible for membership.
Funds received by the recipient organizations will be used for support services for individuals/families facing financial hardship due to the pandemic and patient/healthcare support. In determining the contribution amount to allocate for each organization, DFCU considered the organization’s total size, scope of service and needs in the area related to the pandemic. All recipient organizations are located within the credit union’s service areas.
The complete list of recipient organizations include:
• $20,000 to the United Way of the Adirondack Region Emily Fund.
• $10,000 to the Foundation of Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
• $2,500 to the UVM Health Network - Alice Hyde Medical Center, Office of Philanthropy.
• $2,500 to the Adirondack Health Foundation.
• $1,000 to the Elizabethtown Community Hospital.
• $1,000 to the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center Foundation.
• $1,000 to the Massena Memorial Hospital Foundation.
• $1,000 to the Canton-Potsdam Hospital Foundation.
• $1,000 to Wilderness Health Care Foundation (Clifton-Fine Hospital).
"The effect of this pandemic has been far reaching and has had a direct impact on our neighbors in the North Country," President and CEO Chris Hay said. "We have families struggling financially and the impact to our hospitals has been dramatic.
"We believe that in these difficult times, it is more important than ever to step forward and provide some much needed assistance to our community."
Clinton County farmers offered free hand sanitizer
PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Cornell Cooperative Extension on Route 22 is distributing free gallon jugs of hand sanitizer to farmers and other agriculture businesses in the county, including greenhouses, farm stands and more.
CCE-Clinton is part of the Cooperative Extension land grant system, an educational partnership between County, State and Federal governments that is administered in New York State through Cornell University. Each county's Cooperative Extension association is an independent employer, governed by an elected Board of Directors, and is responsive to county government with general oversight from Cornell University. All associations work to meet local needs as well as state and national goals.
The recent project was a partnership between the Clinton County extension and the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets.
Producers interested in picking up sanitizer or need more information can contact Agriculture Educator Grace Ott at gco26@cornell.edu or check the website at http://cceclinton.org/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.