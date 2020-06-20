Murnane Building Contractors announces new CFO
PLATTSBURGH — Murnane Building Contractors announced Katelyn Mockry Christiansen joined the firm as its Chief Financial Officer.
Murnane Building Contractors specialize in commercial, industrial and institutional construction projects for clients across Northern and Central New York from their headquarters in Plattsburgh and regional offices in East Syracuse, Whitesboro and Clifton Park.
A native of Plattsburgh, Christiansen graduated with a Bachelor of Science in business administration from The College of Saint Rose in May 2008 and obtained her Master of business administration in May 2010 also from The College of Saint Rose.
Christiansen was most recently employed as vice president of Ayco, a Goldman Sachs Company, responsible for overseeing their financial coaching regional offices in Albany, NY, Irvine, Calif., Deerfield, Ill., and Dallas, Texas.
Since January, 2013, Christiansen has been an adjunct professor at The College of Saint Rose, teaching Financial Planning. She plans to continue in this position in conjunction with her new role at Murnane Building Contractors.
Plattsburgh Housing Authority gets NYS tech funding
PLATTSBURGH — Ten housing authorities and jurisdictions statewide, including Plattsburgh Housing Authority, were awarded technical assistance and up to $500,000 in resources through the New York State Preservation Opportunities Program, or NYSPOP.
The award meant to help the authorities develop strategic approaches to preserve affordable housing in their communities. Awardees included public housing agencies and jurisdictions in Rochester, Binghamton, Plattsburgh, Troy, Buffalo, Albany, Potsdam, Niagara Falls, Syracuse and Wayne County.
Awardees will be supported by experienced consultants to provide high-level assessments. Those assessments will inform the team on what critical next steps are needed to direct their options on any needed physical improvements and options for financing. Jurisdictions will have pathways to improving the housing quality of their targeted portfolio that will remain affordable into the future as an outcome of NYSPOP.
"We are thrilled by the recent announcement and award of technical assistance and up to $500,000 in resources through the NYSPOP program," Plattsburgh Housing Authority Executive Director Mark Hamilton said. "We recognize the significance this award will have on the future of affordable housing in our community.
"This award will assist us in creating an actionable strategic affordable housing plan to ensure affordable housing in Plattsburgh is sustainable and the specific needs of our community can be addressed."
Mountain Lake PBS nominated for an Emmy
PLATTSBURGH — Mountain Lake PBS has been nominated for a regional Emmy Award for A Spotlight Special: Jean Arthur's Birthplace Celebrates the Star by the Boston/New England Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
The special episode of Mountain Lake Journal explored the creation of the outdoor mural in downtown City of Plattsburgh, depicting film legend and Plattsburgh native Jean Arthur. Mountain Lake PBS Producer Paul Larson and Videographer Will Houle were nominated in the category of Arts & Entertainment.
The program features mural artist Brendon Palmer-Angell, another Plattsburgh native, as well as an interview with Jean Arthur’s biographer, John Oller. The creation of the mural was coordinated by Outside Art: The Plattsburgh Public Art Project, founded by local residents Julia Devine and Amy Guglielmo, whose mission is to create public art for downtown Plattsburgh.
"The Jean Arthur mural in Plattsburgh aims to celebrate the connection the city has to the glorious era of classical Hollywood movies," Larson said. "Hopefully it also provokes people to want to learn more about this fascinating Plattsburgh native who became a star. We wanted to showcase the mural’s creation, while also educating our audience about the life behind the face on the forty-foot wall.
"We feel very honored our hard work resulted in this nomination.”
The special has already been recognized with an Award of Excellence by the New York State Broadcasters Association.
Emergency med physicians join Elizabethtown Community Hospital
ELIZABETHTOWN — The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital welcomed two new emergency medicine physicians to its care team: Dr. David Markowitz and Dr. James Rice.
The added physicians will work full-time between the hospital’s Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga campuses. Elizabethtown Community Hospital operates two 24-hour emergency departments on its Elizabethtown and Ticonderoga campuses, treating more than 13,000 patients each year. In 2019, the hospital completed a $9.1 million update of the Ticonderoga campus, transforming the former Moses Ludington Hospital into a state-of-the-art 24-hour emergency department and outpatient center.
Dr. Markowitz practiced emergency medicine for twenty-five years in Central New York before joining the Elizabethtown Community Hospital. He served as medical director for 11 emergency medical services agencies and as chairman of the Regional Emergency Medical Advisory Council. He graduated from the University of New Mexico School of Medicine and completed an emergency medicine residency at Albany Medical Center.
Dr. Rice completed his medical training at the State University of New York Upstate Medical University and completed an emergency medicine residency at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Penn. He practiced emergency medicine for fourteen years in Oneonta.
"We are extremely pleased to welcome Dr. Markowitz and Dr. Rice," Elizabethtown Community Hospital Medical Director of Emergency Medicine and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Clauss said. "They bring extensive experience in rural emergency medicine and are an excellent addition to our care team."
Stewart's Shops offers "Give a Pint, Get a Pint" campaign
PLATTSBURGH — For its fifth year, Stewart’s Shops is offering its "Give a Pint, Get a Pint" campaign to American Red Cross blood donors.
From June 1 to June 30, donors at blood drives in 26 counties across upstate New York will receive a voucher for a free pint of ice cream or gelato that can be redeemed at any Stewart's Shops location.
American Red Cross blood drives will take place in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties and can be found on the organization's website at: RedCrossBlood.org.
The American Red Cross says blood donors are urgently needed to make donation appointments to prevent another shortage like the one that occurred at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.
"The summer season looks a little bit different for us all, however we are so grateful to continue our partnership with Stewart's Shops and the 'Give a Pint, Get a Pint' promotion to recognize blood donors, especially during these challenging times," Red Cross Easter New York Blood Services Region District Manager Sonja Ronovech said.
"We hope our blood donors can find a little joy in receiving a pint of ice cream or gelato as a thank you for rolling up a sleeve and supporting their community."
WPTZ NBC5 and Food Bank raise pandemic relief funds
PLATTSBURGH — WPTZ NBC5 and The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York’s late May fundraiser brought in $57,570 in total contributions.
Donated funds will go directly towards meeting the need of those negatively impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the northeastern New York area. According to the food bank, it is estimated that the amount of money raised can translate to over 230,000 meals for needy families.
The raised monies was beyond the partnership's original goal of $25,000 goal and revised $50,000 goal.
This fundraiser was hosted on NBC5 and all its digital platforms.
WPTZ GM named president of Pennsylvania TV market
PLATTSBURGH — Justin N. Antoniotti, president and general manager of WPTZ-TV/WNNE-TV since 2016, has been named president and general manager of WGAL-TV, an NBC affiliate serving the Lancaster-Harrisburg-Lebanon-York, Penn. television market.
The move marks a return to Pennsylvania for Antoniotti, who before served as news director at Hearst’s Pittsburgh ABC affiliate WTAE-TV for four years, where he focused the station on a renewed commitment to investigative journalism. During his tenure, WTAE earned a highly coveted Peabody Award and a National Headliner Award, among other honors, for its investigation of systemic problems within Pennsylvania’s volunteer fire departments leading to wide gaps in fire response times. The Pennsylvania General Assembly subsequently addressed the issue.
“Justin has done terrific work leading transformational initiatives at WPTZ and WNNE the past four years,” Hearst Television President Jordan Wertlieb said. “And his earlier experience leading a team producing impactful journalism which improved the lives of all Pennsylvanians clearly demonstrates his commitment to outstanding local broadcasting. Justin will be a great addition to a fantastic team at one of America’s best television stations and community servants.”
Antoniotti will assume his new role effective July 1. His successor at WPTZ/WNNE will be announced at a later date.
Lake Placid brokerage adds real estate advisor
LAKE PLACID — Engel & Völkers has added Michael Kreho to its real estate brokerage sales team as a real estate advisor.
Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand founded in Hamburg, Germany in 1977. The brokerage currently operates approximately 198 shop locations with more than 3,875 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to the brand’s global network of 897 shops with over 12,606 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services, including real estate, yachting and aviation.
Kreho joins Engel & Völkers from Coldwell Banker Whitbeck Associates, where he worked with both buyers and sellers, specializing in residential, commercial and vacant land properties in the upstate New York area, including Lake Placid, Keene, Wilmington, Saranac Lake, Lake Champlain and surrounding areas. He has a degree in Business Administration and became a Licensed Real Estate Salesperson in 2011.
"We are very excited to have Michael join our growing sales team of real estate advisors," Real Estate Broker/Owner Colleen Holmes said. "His home building and real estate experience along with his passion for the mountain lifestyle and desire to share his knowledge and expertise is a winning combination."
Citizens Advocates awarded parenting program grant
MALONE — Citizen Advocates' Prevention Team was awarded a $100,000 grant from the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports to implement "Triple P: Positive Parenting Program."
The program is part of the state’s broader initiative to combat the opioid epidemic. Citizen Advocates' Prevention Program, which promotes awareness, resources and education related to youth mental health and addiction at schools throughout Franklin County, was chosen alongside nine prevention programs around the state.
The Triple P program, internationally acclaimed, will assist the Citizen Advocates' Prevention Team to provide additional invaluable tools to families. The program is designed to assist families in developing strong, healthy relationships, which is even more important in the current environment. The education and resources provided through the program comes in the form of group and individual sessions facilitated by highly trained professionals at Citizen Advocates.
"The Citizen Advocates’ Prevention Team is excited to offer an evidence-based program to Franklin County and the surrounding area," vice President of Integrated Services Kary Johnson said. "It is such a wonderful opportunity to bring additional services to families. In our work, we recognize that families, through strong partnerships with caregivers and community stakeholders, have the strongest influence on children for whom we all strive so tirelessly to educate and support."
DFCU lobbies open for limited hours
PLATTSBURGH — Branches of Dannemora Federal Credit Union re-opened lobbies for limited hours starting June 5.
"The safety of our members and staff remain our highest priority," DFCU said. "While the branch experience may look different, our commitment to providing our members with exceptional service is stronger than ever. To keep our members and staff safe, we have implemented new protocols and procedures for in-branch services. Please read below for details prior to visiting a branch lobby."
When possible, DFCU has asked members to continue use of digital services, the night drop, call center and drive-thru.
Branch lobby hours can be found online at: dfcu.net.
Charter accepts applications for grant program
PLATTSBURGH — Charter Communications Inc. recently announced the acceptance of applications for its 2020 Spectrum Digital Education grant program, which supports nonprofit organizations that educate community members on the benefits of broadband and how to use it in their lives.
Charter launched the Spectrum Digital Education program in 2017 and has since committed to awarding $6 million in cash grants and in-kind donations to support broadband education. Prior awards have allowed local beneficiaries to set up technology labs, provide online education to senior centers, and distribute laptops, impacting 28,845 individuals across 17 states and Washington, D.C., through 2019. To be eligible for a Spectrum Digital Education grant, organizations must serve communities located within Charter’s 41-state service area and have 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status.
Charter opened the Spectrum Digital Education application portal two months earlier than planned to help meet the overwhelming need from nonprofit organizations focused on providing broadband training, access and education during the COVID-19 crisis.
"As a broadband provider, Charter’s connectivity services provide a vital link within the communities we serve, more so than ever in this challenging time,” Vice President of Community Impact for Charter Rahman Khan said. “We have heard from many organizations struggling to keep up with the demand in their communities for broadband education, training and technology.
"We are proud to support these nonprofits through Spectrum Digital Education grants and to help meet their evolving needs by accelerating the application process.”
Applications are available at corporate.charter.com/digital-education/grants and will be accepted until Friday, June 26, at 5 p.m. EDT. Grants will be announced in August and awarded in September.
Champlain National Bank pledges funds to Pendragon Theatre
WILLSBORO — Champlain National Bank pledged $20,000 to the Pendragon Theatre to support their efforts to construct a new theater facility in downtown Saranac Lake.
Champlain National Bank was founded in 1909 in Essex County and is still locally owned and managed today with ten branches serving the people of the North Country and Adirondacks. In addition to traditional banking products, it has a full offering of mobile banking solutions, commercial loans and mortgages.
The new theater will enable Pendragon Theatre to continuously improve the quality of their productions, increase the programming offered to the community, and enhance the overall audience experience. It will contribute to the revitalization of Saranac Lake, providing jobs and helping attract visitors, as they come not only to appreciate the natural beauty of the area, but also to experience the vibrant arts community.
"Champlain National Bank has a deep commitment to giving back," President and CEO Steven Cacchio said. "We are proud to support the Pendragon Theater, an organization that improves the quality of life in our community."
“We are very grateful for the generosity of Champlain National Bank in support of Pendragon Theatre's efforts to create a new performing arts center in downtown Saranac Lake,” Kimberley Bouchard, artistic director of the Pendragon Theatre, said. "This gift will support the construction of the new building and the expansion of our community programming.
"Partnerships like this one are at the core of what makes our region so special and our future so bright."
Kiwanis Club honors Citizen-of-the-Year and Kiwanian-of-the-Year
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club recently honored two people with its annual Citizen-of-the-Year and Kiwanian-of-the-Year Awards.
Kent Faus received the club’s 2019 Citizen-of-the-Year Award for his volunteer work for many years with the Morrisonville EMS station as Captain. Faus also initiated an annual "Patients with Special Needs Conference" for EMS workers 11 years ago. He felt there was a critical need for EMT training so that EMTs could more successfully interact with and treat patients with special needs, such as those with autism, developmental disabilities, blindness, deafness, or those on dialysis. Hundreds of EMTs and the patients they have cared for have benefited from these conferences. Faus has also volunteered for the Saranac High School basketball program by running the STAT numbers for the team.
Selection criteria for the Citizen-of-the-Year Award include having a consistent record of community service over a number of years, and being someone who serves as a role model in the community, who is concerned, caring, responsible, reliable, generous with his/her time, courageous, possessing a positive outlook, and dedicated to improving the quality of life in the North Country.
Jackie Skiff received the club’s 2019 Kiwanian-of-the-Year Award for her volunteer work and contributions to the Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club. She has served as the club’s assistant secretary, fills in for the bulletin editor and participates in all of the club’s fundraisers. Skiff works for JCEO as chief administrative officer/head start director.
Selection criteria for the Kiwanian-of-the-Year Award include: supporting the goals of the club through active participation in service projects and fundraisers, integrity, reliability, perseverance, courage of convictions and pride in Kiwanis membership.
RE/MAX North Country agent earns PSA
PLATTSBURGH — Kira Witherwax with RE/MAX North Country, Calkins Professionals has earned the nationally recognized Pricing Strategy Advisor, or PSA, certification.
Pricing Strategies: Mastering the CMA is the required one-day course for the PSA certification that provides knowledge and skills to select appropriate comparables and make accurate adjustments, guide sellers and buyers through the details of comparative market analyses and the underlying pricing principles that inform them and interact effectively with appraisers. In addition to completing the course, participants are required to view two required webinars.
The National Association of REALTORS offers the PSA certification as determining property values depends on professional expertise and competence, the best use of technology and a commitment to approach the pricing assignment from various perspectives.
"Consumers deserve accurate property value assessments, so NAR is proud to provide REALTORS with a credential that provides enhanced tools, education, and expertise to determine the most accurate value for a home,” Executive Director of the Center for Specialized REALTOR Education Marc Gould said.
Northern Insuring promotes senior manager
PLATTSBURGH — Northern Insuring Agency Inc. recently announced the promotion of Melissa Kokofsky to Senior Manager of its Personal Insurance Division.
Celebrating its 90th anniversary, Northern Insuring specializes in business, home, auto and life insurance and employee benefits services. It is the largest locally-owned, independent insurance agency covering the Northern New York Region and is especially proud to have been selected as a 2019 Best Companies to work for in New York State, according to New York State Society for Human Resource Management and as the 2019 Readers Choice Award for The Press-Republican.
Kokofsky joined Northern Insuring in May 1999 as an account executive in personal lines and became a top sales individual. In 2015, she was promoted to manager of the Personal Insurance Division. Along with her management duties, Kokofsky is a sales coach and mentor for the personal lines sales executives.
She holds her Certified Insurance Service Representative, or CISR, designation and is in the process of completing the CISR Elite designation with only one class to go.
"Melissa has proven herself to be a valued insurance professional and team player here at Northern Insuring,” Vice President Tammy Bell-Martin said. "She focuses on building relationships with her clients and educating them on their insurance coverage."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.