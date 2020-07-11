Glens Falls National Bank gets recognized
GLENS FALLS — Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company was recognized in June as a Five-Star Superior bank by BauerFinancial Inc., the nation’s leading bank rating and research firm.
Part of the Arrow Family of Companies, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company provides banking, wealth management and insurance through 30 locations.
Glens Falls National has earned the designation for the past 53 consecutive quarters, which secures its prominent position as an "Exceptional Performance Bank." That status is reserved for banks that have earned Bauer’s highest rating consistently for at least 10 consecutive years.
The Five-Star rating indicates Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company is one of the strongest banks in the nation. To earn Five Stars, banks must excel in areas of capital quality, asset quality and profitability, according to BauerFinancial President Karen Dorway.
Champlain National Bank awards local students
WILLSBORO — Champlain National Bank gave $4,500 in scholarship money to graduating seniors throughout Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties at graduation ceremonies in June.
Champlain National Bank was founded in 1909 in Essex County and is still locally owned and managed with ten branches serving the people of the North Country and Adirondacks. In addition to traditional banking products, it has a full offering of mobile banking solutions, commercial loans and mortgages.
Recipients of the Champlain National Bank Scholarship receive $500 towards college expenses. Champlain National Bank Scholarships are awarded every year at graduation to students from school districts within the three counties who will be attending college in the fall.
The 2020 recipients include:
• Alexis Stoker of Willsboro Central School. Attending Clinton Community College to study liberal arts.
• Maggie Ploufe of Boquet Valley Central School. Attending Champlain College to study business administration.
• Dylan Sours of Crown Point Central School. Attending SUNY Plattsburgh to study computer science.
• Caitlin Quinn of Keene Central School. Attending Rochester Institute of Technology to study applied mathematics.
• Sean Vogl of Plattsburgh Central School. Attending SUNY Plattsburgh to study finance.
• Allison Bodah of Northeastern Clinton Central School. Attending Clinton Community College to study business administration.
• Foster Ovios of Seton Catholic Central School: Foster Ovios. Attending Siena College to study business marketing.
• Gregory Suzanne of Lake Placid Central School. Attending North Country Community College to study business.
• Kaitlyn Burdt of Saranac Lake Central School. Attending North Country Community College to study business.
YMCA gets DELLA Subaru donation
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh YMCA will be presented with a check for $20,477.61 from DELLA Subaru as part of their January "Share the Love" event.
The event donated a portion of each car sale in January and also gave the new owner the option to donate to one of the charities in the event with the Plattsburgh YMCA as the local option.
"We are humbled to be receiving this generous donation from DELLA Subaru for the second year in a row," Plattsburgh/Malone YMCA CEO Justin Ihne said. "This donation and partnership with DELLA Subaru helps our 'Y' continue to provide equal access to our community for membership or any of our programs regardless of their income.
"Now more than ever, in these uncertain times, this generosity will truly help us continue to meet our mission and help our community continue to create healthy lifestyles."
DELLA Auto Platform Director Ernie Glarza said "our community loves the YMCA."
"I grew up at a 'Y' and know firsthand the importance of having one in our community," he said. "So we are proud to partner with them with the Share the Love event."
Alzheimer's Support Initiative receives Rising Star award
PLATTSBURGH — The Alzheimer’s Disease Caregiver Support Initiative has been recognized by the ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center as a 2020 Rising Star for the services they provide in northern New York state. It was among five respite services nationwide to receive this distinction.
The initiative, which operates under a grant from the New York State Department of Health, provides free outreach and support services to caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. Offerings include memory cafés, support groups, educational training and respite services, along with educational materials provided to caregivers free of charge.
Throughout the COVID-19 health crisis, the Caregiver Support Initiative has continued to support caregivers through virtual services including webinars and discussion groups.
The ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Network recognizes the notable array of free support services, specifically the respite services, the Caregiver Support Initiative offers. The focus of the Initiative has been honored as a great example of person and family center practices.
"Our services support caregivers no matter where they are in their journey," Director Dr. Richard Durant said. "It is important that caregivers know they are not alone, and resources are available to them as they navigate the obstacles of caregiving.
"It is our hope to provide not only educational tools to caregivers, but also the respite they need in order to practice self-care as they care for their loved one."
