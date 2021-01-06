MD joins CVPH Family Medicine Center team
PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) recently welcomed Aubrey Wheeler, MD, Family Medicine provider to its medical staff.
Dr. Wheeler offers a wide range of expertise for people of all ages in the community, including:
• Full scope primary care
• Total family care/medicine
• Preventative care
• Pediatrics
• Women’s Health
• Migraine Care
The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School graduate said her care philosophy is highly focused on the relationship she has with each patient, working hard to build trust with everyone she sees by providing evidence-based whole-person care without bias or judgement in a caring and respectful manner.
"My favorite part of being a family doctor is the relationships I form with each patient and helping them better understand their health and meet their individual health goals," Dr. Wheeler said. "I view my role as a primary care physician to be the first stop for health questions or concerns, treating and educating a patient the best I can, referring to specialists when needed and helping a patient make well-informed decisions regarding their health."
Dr. Wheeler completed her Family Medicine Residency at The Saint Louis School of Medicine at Scott Air Force Base in Ill. She is board certified with the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Wheeler is accepting new patients at the CVPH Family Medicine Center at 159 Margaret St., Suite 100 in Plattsburgh.
CVPH welcomes new orthopedic surgeon
PLATTSBURGH — The University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH) recently welcomed Stefan Turkula, MD, to its Orthopedic and Sports Medicine practice, joining Howard Black, MD, David Christensen, MD, Jesse Hahn, MD, Michael Imobersteg, MD, Pamela Reinhardt, MD, C. Philip Volk, MD and Brittany Marshall, PA.
Dr. Turkula comes to CVPH with a wide range of areas of expertise, including:
• Knee, shoulder, elbow, biceps, and hamstring injuries
• Ligament, meniscus, and rotator cuff tears
• Shoulder dislocations, arthritis and revision surgery
• Hamstring repair
• Fractures
• Cartilage restoration, replacement and reconstruction
When it comes to his patients, Dr. Turkula, says he strives to provide empathetic and compassionate care. The Drexel University College of Medicine graduate notes he uniquely relates to what many of his patients are going through when they come to see him.
"Having been a lifelong athlete myself, I have experienced many similar injuries,” Dr. Turkula said. “I understand the frustration with setbacks of everyday life and lifestyles.”
Sports medicine will be a key part of Dr. Turkula’s work with the Joint Care Center team. He also acknowledged how important it is for him to work with each patient in determining the best path to achieve a successful outcome.
"I center my care on education and want every patient to understand their diagnosis and the treatment options available to them," he said. "This allows us to jointly make decisions about what is best for their individual situation. I want to tell patients what they can do, not what they can’t do."
Dr. Turkula completed his residency in Orthopedic Surgery at Cooper University Hospital in Camden, NJ and a Sports Medicine and Shoulder Fellowship at the University of Minnesota/TRIA Orthopedic Center in Minnesota. He is accepting new patients at CVPH Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at 206 Cornelia St., Suite 105 in Plattsburgh.
HCR Home Care employees donate to families in need
PLATTSBURGH — Continuing their tradition of giving back to the communities they serve, HCR Home Care employees came together during the holiday season to donate clothing, food and toys to children and families in need.
HCR employees’ generosity across the company’s New York state service footprint included:
• Catskill region — made monetary donations to purchase gift baskets for nine local families.
• Central New York region.
• Liverpool — donated hats, gloves and socks for adults and children to We Rise Above the Streets, which helps people break out of homelessness.
• Watertown — collected such items as shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, socks, underwear, deodorant, laundry soap, hats, mittens and gloves. Items were donated to Anchor Recovery, which helps serve HCR Care Management's families facing homelessness, addiction and recovery.
• Finger Lakes region — collected household items, clothing, toys and gift cards to benefit four families in need.
• North Country region.
• Clinton County — donated toys and gift items to the Clinton County Christmas Bureau for children and youth up to age 16.
• Warren/Washington counties — collected baby, hygiene, food and household items for The WAIT (Welcoming Adolescents in Transition) House, which provides emergency shelter, transitional living, street outreach and other services to homeless youth.
"All of us at HCR are pleased to be able to help so many families in need this holiday season," Suzanne Turchetti, HCR’s chief administrative officer, said. "Our employees’ annual tradition of holiday giving is even more rewarding this year, which has been so challenging for so many people. We are proud of our employees for coming together for such a great cause."
ART selected as Hannaford Helps beneficiary
PLATTSBURGH — Adirondack Regional Theatre (ART), a nonprofit committed to keeping the arts alive in the North Country, has been selected as a beneficiary of the Hannaford Community Bag program for the month of January.
The Hannaford Community Bag program launched in April 2014 and is designed to support local nonprofits through the sale of the reusable Hannaford Community bag.
ART is a nonprofit based in Plattsburgh. It was founded in 2000 and has become a staple of the North Country Arts scene. ART has presented over 70 productions in that time and also works with the youth of the North Country to produce a summer musical.
ART was selected by Hannaford store leadership as the January beneficiary of the program at the Plattsburgh Hannaford store. For every Hannaford Community reusable bag purchased at the Plattsburgh Hannaford in January, ART will receive a $1 donation.
The nonprofit has a goal of raising $500 during January, which is equivalent to 500 bags. It plans to use the projected funds to help support its Young Directors Series program. This program is the group’s summer youth musical with a cast and crew of students ages 8 through 18 directed by a team of high school students. This year’s offering is scheduled to be "Frozen, Jr."
"The opportunity that Hannaford has afforded us with their Community Bags campaign is amazing," ART Artistic Director Tom Lavin said. "It gives the North Country residents a chance to help both the environment and to keep the arts alive in Clinton County. ART works with the youth of the North County as well as the adult community to present live local theater. This program can help us strengthen our mission to both."
