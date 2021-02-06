Whiteface Club and Resort gets acknowledged
LAKE PLACID — Whiteface Club and Resort in Lake Placid has been selected as a 2021 winner of The Knot Best of Weddings, an accolade representing the highest and most-rated wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples, their families and wedding guests on leading wedding planning and registry brand and app The Knot.
This is the 10th year Whiteface Club and Resort, sister property to the Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa, been named a winner of The Knot Best of Weddings awards.
Despite COVID-19 interrupting many 2020 weddings and social events, wedding professionals around the nation continued to support to-be-weds throughout their wedding planning journeys. From adjusting future schedules to make way for postponed weddings, to helping couples host socially distanced weddings following state and local guidelines and restrictions with an increased focus on health and safety, wedding pros— and the industry as a whole — rallied together in 2020, ultimately helping couples continue to celebrate life and love. The Knot 2021 Best of Weddings recognition honors the vendors who went above and beyond to help to-be-weds navigate the global pandemic.
In 2021, only five percent of hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals listed on The Knot received this distinguished award. One of them was Kristin Parker, Whiteface Club’s Exclusive Wedding Planner and On-Site Catering Coordinator. In its 15th annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting local wedding vendors with The Knot Best of Weddings 2021, an annual by-couples, for-couples guide to the top wedding professionals across the country. This comes as the industry prepares for an increase in upcoming celebrations due to postponed events throughout 2020.
"On behalf of all the staff at the Whiteface Club and Resort, we are so pleased to receive this honorable award again," Whiteface Companies CEO Mark Sperling said. "This award reflects our continuous efforts, spearheaded by Kristin. We truly LOVE what we do, and feel so lucky to be a part of such a special property. Thank you to all of our wedding couples who have chosen the Club as their wedding venue. We are here for you and now you are part of the Club’s family."
To determine the winners, The Knot analyzed its millions of user reviews across various vendor categories - including venues, musicians, florists, photographers, caterers and more — to find the highest rated vendors of the year. These winners represent the best of the best wedding professionals that engaged couples should consider booking for their own unique weddings.
