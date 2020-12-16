CATS welcomes new team member
WESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails (CATS) welcomed Emily Segada as its new operations and communications manager.
Champlain Area Trails (CATS) is a nonprofit, accredited land trust whose mission is to save land, make trails, connect people with nature and promote economic vitality in New York’s Champlain Valley. Information on future CATS events and activities is available at champlainareatrails.com and by following CATS on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Segada's planning, administrative and communications experience compliment her passion for trails, conservation and being outdoors. She is a recent graduate from Paul Smith’s College where she earned her B.S. in natural resource conservation and management and a minor in environmental communications.
She was an active member of Paul Smith's Alumni Office, working closely with their board of trustees, major donors, event planning and multi database management. She is an involved volunteer with the Paul Smith’s Student Veteran Association.
"We are thrilled to have Emily join our team," CATS Executive Director Chris Maron said, "and it’s great to see young people moving to this area. We are excited to have help in advancing our mission of saving land, making trails, connecting people with nature and promoting economic vitality in New York’s Champlain Valley.”
Segada also served as a Peer Leader while studying at Paul Smith's, working with students and their families, as well as the college, to create an inclusive and welcoming campus community. She has written press releases, managed social media and even co-designed a one-mile long interpretive trail in Lake Clear with the NYSDEC for her senior Capstone project.
CATS would like to thank Michelle Maron for stepping in as interim Operations and Communications Manager for the past two months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.