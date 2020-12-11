Longtime Wells Fargo Financial Advisor Retires
PLATTSBURGH — After 41 years in the financial services industry, Michael J. O’Connor, senior vice president and investment officer of Wells Fargo Advisors' Plattsburgh office, has announced his retirement.
The Plattsburgh office is located at 8 Booth Drive and can be reached at 518-561-7106.
O'Connor followed in his father’s footsteps joining The Prudential in 1979 as a debit insurance agent. After seven years, he moved to Paine Webber for the opportunity to better address the investing needs of his clients and the community. O'Connor worked with Paine Webber, which was acquired by UBS in 1999, for 23 years. He and Associate Financial Advisor April Bingel have managed the practice together since 1994.
In 2009, they moved to Wells Fargo Advisors. There, O'Connor earned the Premier Advisor designation, which is held by a select group of the firm's financial advisors as measured by completion of education components, business production and professionalism.
A lifelong member of the Plattsburgh community, he served on many non-profit boards and finance committees in addition to his work with clients.
"Mike’s extensive experience, his desire to make a difference and his personal connections with his clients were his strengths as a Financial Advisor," Regional President Frank Albanese said. "He has made a positive impact on the families he has served because of those characteristics. Mike was a great team member and we wish he and his wife, Kathy, the best as they begin the next chapter of their lives."
