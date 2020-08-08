Chamber offers free virtual Management Training Series
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce continues its free, virtual Management Training Series for employees of small-to-mid-sized businesses to obtain and develop leadership skills and knowledge to be workplace managers.
Class schedule:
• Tuesday, Aug. 11: Motivating, Coaching, and Mentoring for Performance with Sharon Van Auken of CITEC.
• Tuesday, Aug. 18: Time Management to Boost Productivity with Scott McKenna of Catamount Consulting.
• Tuesday, Aug. 25: Basics of Employment Law with Sharon Van Auken of CITEC.
• Tuesday, Sept. 1: Giving & Receiving Feedback with Scott McKenna of Catamount Consulting.
• Tuesday, Sept. 8: Reducing Conflict & Tension in the Workplace with Tom Bull of Tom J. Bull Consulting.
• Tuesday, Sept. 15: Business Etiquette & Ethics with Sharon Van Auken of CITEC.
All classes will run from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is required and will be offered on a class-by-class basis. Interested parties can sign-up for one class, two classes or the entire series.
For questions, contact Joel Wood at 518-563-1000.
AES Northeast supports students through scholarships
PLATTSBURGH — AES Northeast supported four local STEM students through its scholarship program.
AES Northeast created its scholarship program in 2019 to support local students entering the fields of architecture, engineering or land surveying.
In 2020, AES awarded $500 scholarships to four students from four different North Country schools to support their studies. Scholarships were awarded to students who exceled in academics and community involvement.
"We are proud to continue helping undergraduate students in our region and are extremely pleased to be able to help these students pursue their educational goals," Director of Surveying & Mapping and Managing Partner Scott Allen, LS, said.
Scholarships were awarded to the following students:
• Calista Fraser of Saint Regis Falls Central School.
• Benjamin Schack-Sehlmeyer of Brushton-Moira Central School.
• Riley Gillis of Tupper Lake Central School.
• Stephanie Fortune of Tupper Lake Central School.
Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel donates funds to food banks
PLATTSBURGH — For every online order placed on LennyShow.com from the start of May through Monday, June 15, Lenny’s Shoe & Apparel pledged to donate $5 to the Vermont Foodbank and JCEO Plattsburgh Foodshelf.
The donations amounted to $1,570.
"Our business is here to support people who work," Co-Owner Mark McCarthy said. "That includes healthcare professionals, first responders and essential workers who are serving our communities. We knew we could step up and help support our neighbors in need."
Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles said his group was grateful to Lenny's for making this possible.
"In this time of unprecedented need," he said, "long standing partners like Lenny’s Shoe and Apparel are helping to make sure that our neighbors across the state can put nutritious food on the table."
KPH Healthcare Services and Citizen Advocates partner for on-site pharmacy
GOUVERNEUR — KPH Healthcare Services Inc. partnered with Citizen Advocates to announce the official opening of Kinnect, an on-site pharmacy option within Citizen Advocate's Malone behavioral health clinic.
"Kinnect creates an environment where a patient can receive care and fill prescriptions in one convenient location," KPH Vice President of Government Affairs and Healthcare Services Integrations John M. Marraffa, Jr., R.Ph. said. "Bringing the pharmacy into the patient care setting not only removes the physical barrier between patients and their prescriptions, but it also helps eliminate fears surrounding the stigma of addiction and mental illness. Fewer barriers mean better outcomes, uniquely positioning Kinnect to help communities address urgent treatment needs."
Leading the on-site pharmacy is James McIntosh, R.Ph. He joins Kinnect as the clinical pharmacy store manager.
"James will oversee the Kinnect Pharmacy and work closely with the providers at Citizen Advocates to ensure the seamless delivery, appropriate use, and management of critical medications," Marraffa said. "Pharmacy staff will work closely with Citizen Advocates providers to create personalized healthcare solutions for each patient, leading to better overall health results and patient satisfaction."
The availability of the Kinnect pharmacy staff is an optional resource for individuals receiving care through Citizen Advocates. All individuals continue to have the option of receiving prescribed therapies from the pharmacy service of their choice. The Citizen Advocates Behavioral Health Clinic is located at 31 Sixth Street in Malone.
"This is a milestone achievement for both Citizen Advocates and KPH Healthcare Services, Inc., which demonstrates the value of collaboration between organizations who share a commitment to exceptional, high-quality care and customer service,” Citizen Advocates CEO James Button said. "The pharmacy service creates an additional layer in our integrated care approach by providing the right services at the right time in the right location for those we support."
Clinton County Health Department honored for excellence
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department was recently honored with the 2020 Promising Practice Award by the National Association of County and City Health Officials, or NACCHO.
The award celebrates local health departments for developing programs that demonstrate exciting approaches and strategies to local public health issues that are on track to becoming Model Practices, the association's highest recognition for replicable and exemplary programs.
The "Leading Local Health Care Transformation: A Collective Impact Initiative" was one of 36 local health department programs to receive NACCHO’s Promising Practice Award. The submitted practice partnered the Clinton County Health Department with the Adirondacks Accountable Care Organization to work collaboratively with local primary care providers on practice level quality improvement projects and a coordinated community-based patient education campaign. The project aimed to improve practice performance while simultaneously increasing patient awareness and the practice of preventive health behaviors.
"Public health sometimes struggles to identify how to best help the community acclimate to health care system changes, but helping care providers meet health system performance goals for quality of care makes a lot of sense,” Clinton County Health Department Director of Health Planning and Promotion Mandy Snay said.
"In this case, we were able to use our skills in facilitating systems changes and for disseminating health messages to help the Adirondacks (Accountable Care Organization), local provider offices and patients."
Promising Practices are exciting approaches and strategies to local public health issues that are on track to being designated as a NACCHO Model Practice. Model Practices are awarded to local health departments across the country for implementing programs that demonstrate exemplary and replicable outcomes in response to an identified public health need.
"This award is evidence of our commitment to developing responsive and innovative public health programs that improve the health of local residents," Snay noted.
"Leading Local Health Care Transformation: A Collective Impact Initiative" is now part of an online, searchable database of successful public health practices in areas that range from immunization and maternal and child health, to infectious diseases and emergency preparedness. The NACCHO Model Practice database allows local health departments, public health partners, and other important stakeholders to learn about the good work being done by local health departments across the country. The database also provides users an opportunity to learn from best practices and what resources are needed to implement comparable programs in other jurisdictions that produce results.
Northern Insuring promotes employee to Business Insurance Division manager
PLATTSBURGH — Northern Insuring Agency recently announced the promotion of Samantha Cross to manager of the Business Insurance Division.
Cross has worked with the local insurance group for 32 years. The agency noted her diligence and overall support of her team as two of the many reasons why she was considered to be a true asset to the agency. In a news release, Northern Insuring said Cross excelled in her insurance knowledge, leadership abilities and high-level customer service working directly with business clients. In addition to these duties, it adds, Cross' executive support of the president/CEO and chairman is impeccable.
"Sam is a key part of our success," Chief Financial Officer and Talent Leader Brenda LaRose said. "She is committed to building team comradery and bringing out the best in each individual while managing many tasks at one time."
Chamber offers reimbursement grant opportunity
PLATTSBURGH — Through Excellus BlueCross BlueShield, the North Country Chamber of Commerce was awarded funding to help reimburse small businesses for some of expenses related to equipment and materials needed for re-opening.
Grants, of up to $250, can reimburse costs incurred for purchasing:
• Sanitizer.
• Masks and face shields.
• Special safety related signage.
• Modifications to business site, like plexi-glass barriers.
• Other personal protective equipment or special equipment and/or supplies related to safely reopening and operating the business.
Grants will be awarded on a first come, first serve basis, until the funds are exhausted. Questions are directed to Ashlie Ross at ashlie@northcountrychamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.