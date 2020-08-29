White Management names next president
ALBANY — White Management Corporation, a New York-state based restaurant company, has named Brian White its new president.
White Management owns and operates over 30 restaurants in central and northern New York and in western Massachusetts. Quick-service restaurants in the portfolio include Dunkin Donuts, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, Coldstone Creamery and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. Full-service restaurants include Bountiful Bread in Albany and a soon-to-open second location at Frog Alley in Schenectady, The Log Jam Restaurant in Lake George, Butcher Block Steak and Seafood in Plattsburgh, Annabel’s Pizza Kitchen at Frog Alley in Schenectady; and Mill Artisan District Events Catering, based out of Schenectady.
David White, the company's founder and former president stepped aside, becoming chairman and allowing his son, Brian, to take on the role at president and CEO.
David founded White Management in 1967 in Utica with a single Kentucky Fried Chicken store. He built the business over the next 50-plus years, and currently employs approximately 700 staff members throughout the restaurants. Brian, a cum laude Colby College graduate with a master's of business administration from Boston University, first partnered with his father in 2004 to open a series of Coldstone Creamery franchises. Brian joined the family business full-time in 2010 to oversee the full-service restaurants. He took over management of the quick-service restaurants in 2019.
Brian grew up in the Albany area. He served as a financial analyst for the Atira Group in Colorado for several years before coming back east to work with his father. Brian lives with his wife, Melinda, a veterinarian, his two children, and various pets just outside of Albany. He is a pro mountain bike racer, a former Ironman triathlete and former captain of the Colby College swim team.
"I can’t think of a more capable person to step into my shoes," David commented. "Brian has an excellent financial background, he is a caring and effective manager, and he is not afraid of rolling up his sleeves and getting to work with the team. He also brings a sense of humor and fun to the business."
AEDC announces virtual entrepreneurship course
SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Economic Development Corporation recently announced that its annual fall entrepreneurship course would be virtual this year.
The course would be offered live online on Wednesdays from Sept. 9 through Dec. 16 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. with small group or one-on-one virtual “homework” and counseling/question and answer periods from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Students may participate via video recordings if they are not able to make some of the live content.
The course will have an optional “meet and greet” on the first day of classes at the AEDC office in Saranac Lake. The cost is $25 to support class materials.
The virtual course is focused on business plan development and would be appropriate for anyone considering launching their own business on a full-time or part-time basis, or for an existing small business to better plan their operations and success. The course will be taught by AEDC staff in partnership with regional experts. Some anticipated course topics include:
• Insurance for Small Business
• Laws, Regulations, Taxes
• Management
• Market Analysis
• Targeted Marketing
• E-Commerce
• Accounting for Small Business
• Technology
• Legal Concerns
• Cash Flow Management
• Bookkeeping
• Business Financing
Annual Ti Chamber fundraiser and auction goes virtual for 2020
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced that its 18th Annual Fundraiser and Auction would be virtual with an in person gathering to occur at a later time.
It will take place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 with participants able to bid on an array of items, as well as make donations to support the chamber. It will be available online at: ticonderogany.com.
"Our members, area businesses and community members continue to be dedicated and supportive every year for the Chamber’s Annual Fundraiser which allows us to reach our mission and strive for our vision," Ti Chamber President and CEO Matthew Courtright said. "Your support is deeply appreciated and makes all of our services, programs, and efforts possible. Our goal for this year is to continue to have this event be our premier fundraiser even while dealing with the challenges of COVID-19.
"We encourage your sponsorship and support for the 2020 Annual Fundraiser and Auction. We encourage TACC Members and area businesses to give what you can during this difficult time."
Two receive state arts grants for projects delayed by COVID-19
PLATTSBURGH — Two SUNY Plattsburgh faculty members were awarded "Keep New York State Creating grants, offered to support projects interrupted by COVID-19.
Plattsburgh State Art Museum preparator Walter Early and Dr. Adrian Carr, adjunct lecturer in music, were recipients of the $1,000 individual grants from the New York Foundation for the Arts in partnership with the New York State Council on the Arts. They were among 42 statewide recipients.
“In my case, I had a number of large sculptures slated for an outdoor exhibition opening this summer,” Early said. “The venue ultimately chose to postpone their season and the sculptures have now gone into storage. My award money will go toward material for new work and refurbishing existing sculptures for exhibition next summer at the Chautauqua Institution in southwestern New York.”
Carr, a Plattsburgh-based composer/pianist, said the award “was a validation of the essential work that I’m doing as a composer.”
“It’s been a very difficult time for all musicians who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carr said. “As concerts have been cancelled, I was relieved to receive the grant.”
The priority of the cultural sector in the state’s economy and communities are key drivers in the awards, said state Council on the Arts Executive Director Mara Manus.
“At a time when our country faces immense challenges and our artistic field continues to navigate this moment together, we know that artists will play a vital role in our recovery, guiding us to heal and emerge stronger and more united,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.