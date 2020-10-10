Bus service still rolling through pandemic

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Public Transit buses look and feel a little different these days, but its service to the people who rely on public transportation to get to work, the grocery store or home hasn’t changed during the coronavirus pandemic.
CCPT resumed partial service Aug. 3 after shutting down March 22. General Manager Teri Blake said all bus drivers and CCPT employees were furloughed during that time.
While all other routes are operating as scheduled, CCPT is running about 75 percent of their services right now. Routes within Plattsburgh, the North End, South End and West End, are running from 9:53 a.m. to 3:53 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“We’re still running limited service in the city,” Blake said.
“Part of that is because we lost six drivers when we started back up. People were (immunocompromised), so they decided they were going to wait this out and not come back to work. So we lost six people, and that really hurt.”
RIDERSHIP DOWN
Between August of last year to this year, Blake said CCPT ridership was down 80 percent, but has recently improved to the point where it is about half of what it was last year.
“I just think people see that we’re taking precautions,” Blake said.
“I think they see the changes that we’ve made. They’re sick of sitting at home and are trying to get out little by little. And some people just have to use public transit.”
New procedures went into effect on the buses in order to comply with the threat of COVID-19.
Passengers and the driver must wear a mask at all times. Drivers are provided PPE like gloves and plastic barriers on the bus.
Only five passengers are allowed on the bus at any given time, with the exception of families traveling together. If a bus does reach capacity, Blake said the driver will call the Clinton County Planning Office, and CCPT will send a second bus to that location, utilizing the service’s Rural-Zone bus driver who’s on call for the city routes in case of overcapacity.
“We’re fortunate enough to have him around in the city when our buses are out,” Blake said.
“We have had drivers call in and say they’re at capacity, but so far, they haven’t called to say they need another bus and there’s other people waiting that they can’t fit on their bus. That hasn’t happened yet.”
The high-touch areas of each bus are disinfected by the driver at the end of the day, and each driver is required to fill out a tracing form with the name of every passenger, their phone number and the time they got on the bus.
If an outbreak of the virus occurs, this is in case CCPT has to provide that information to contact tracers with the Clinton County Health Department.
“If somebody does test positive for COVID-19, we’ll have that form to go back to,” Blake said.
“So far, everybody’s been good about giving us that information.”
VETERAN DRIVER
Gary Jaquish has been a CCPT bus driver for 28 years. Although he has experience driving other bus routes, Jaquish has been driving the North End route in the city of Plattsburgh since CCPT reopened.
This route takes passengers to stops at Beekman Towers, Champlain Centre Mall, the Market 32 Plaza, Consumer Square and Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital.
Aside from all the physical changes — recording passenger names, reducing their capacity, wiping down the seats and wearing a mask — he said being behind the wheel again doesn’t feel like that big of a change, and he’s just happy to be back.
Before the pandemic, he hadn’t taken a vacation in seven years.
“I don’t usually take any days (off),” Jaquish said. “I used to work every day and hardly ever take a day off. I thought it was going to be a lot different (coming back). I thought we were going to get a lot more passengers, but it’s been pretty good. We don’t get overloaded, and people are pretty conscious about it.”
Since August, Jaquish said he’s only had to report overcapacity three times. Usually, passengers are compliant with the new rules, and he hasn’t seen anyone really complain so far.
He doesn’t feel unsafe going to work, despite some of his coworkers having other reasons to leave.
“I think I’m pretty safe,” Jaquish said.
“I like it here. It’s a good job. There’s more work that we have to do, because we didn’t have to wipe down the buses and everything (before). Other than that, it hasn’t changed that much as far as I know.”
NO COMPLAINTS
Blake also said CCPT hasn’t received many complaints about the reduced services either. While she’s hopeful CCPT will be able to hire new drivers and return to full-service at some point, Blake said she thinks passengers are happy they have something to rely on during this difficult time.
“These are just uncertain times,” Blake said.
“To have service even running right now, I think, is probably a blessing. Many people were four months without that service, and I think they’re appreciative of what they can get right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.