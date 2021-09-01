BURKE — A Burke man was arrested Wednesday after police said he raped a child on multiple occasions.
A news release by State Police said 51-year-old Ronald L. King forced sexual contact multiple times with the child victim between March and Aug. 16, 2020.
The incidents were reported on Sept. 15, 2020, and Aug. 17, 2021, the release said.
After a warrant was issued for his arrest, King was found and arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Department in Florida Aug. 19 as a fugitive of justice.
King was charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct, four counts of predatory sex assault against a child, two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, first-degree rape and two-counts of first-degree sexual abuse, all felonies, police said.
King was taken to Franklin County Jail, where he is awaiting his arraignment in Franklin County Court, the release said.
