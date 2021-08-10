SARANAC LAKE — Bugs have invaded Saranac Lake.
But don't worry, these bugs aren't going to make you run for the bug spray.
Kids and kids-at-heart can learn and have fun throughout downtown Saranac Lake with the Bug Crawl, a fun and educational scavenger hunt.
LOCAL ARTIST
The bugs themselves are large, anatomically accurate sculptures created by local artist and teacher Larry Robjent using scrap metal donated by the community.
All of the Bug Crawl sculptures were created by artist Larry Robjent using materials donated by the Saranac Lake community.
Robjent has been sculpting metal for over 10 years and has pieces on display in Washington, D.C.; Buffalo, NY; Keene, NY; and on the North Country School campus in Lake Placid, where he teaches. He created the lawn serpent on Woodruff Street in Saranac Lake with NCS students. He can be followed on Instagram at @robjentsculptures.
Funding for the project is through the Village of Saranac Lake’s Community Enhancement Fund, which supports the efforts of the village’s Downtown, Parks and Trails, and Arts and Culture advisory boards. A committee consisting of three members from each board developed the project: Jim Cunningham, Kelly Brunette, Tim Fortune, Adam Harris, Shaun Kittle, Ezra Schwartzberg, Dwight Stevenson, Kirk Sullivan, and Dylan Van Cott.
FIND THEM ALL
A Bug Crawl brochure is available at the Saranac Lake Welcome Center in the Town Hall or online at tinyurl.com/vvfbca7c.
The brochure identifies the general location of each insect, but it's up to Bug Crawlers to find each one.
Use the brochure to learn interesting facts about each bug, and hit the streets to locate a monarch butterfly, luna moth, ladybugs, black fly, and more.
If you take a selfie with each bug, you can pick up a Bug Crawl sticker at:
• Adirondack Carousel, 2 Depot Street
• Saranac Lake Welcome Center, 39 Main Street
• The Carry, 75 Main Street (upstairs)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.