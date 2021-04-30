PLATTSBURGH — The boba tea bubble is primed to burst.
And for many shops across the U.S. serving the trending Taiwanese drink, they’re looking ahead at an uncertain summer unsure if they’ll be able to meet customer demands.
Tapioca balls, which sit at the bottom of the drink, are the key cause of those shortages, as first reported by the New York Times and several other outlets.
Because of building demand and fewer workers in Taiwan to help ship the squishy pearls due to COVID-19 cases, ships have been piled up in west coast ports, unable to deliver tapioca.
Although Emma’s Lake Placid Creamery doesn’t carry tapioca balls for its teas, and instead uses several common alternatives, bubble trouble has reached the North Country.
Emma’s distributor for bubble tea, another name for boba, — QBubble, located in Queens, has experienced shortages on some of the more popular items used to make the drink in recent months, Laurie May, a co-owner at Emma’s, said.
May said QBubble has also redone its whole price list recently, raising the cost of everything it offers by about 4 to 5 percent.
She said she recently ordered a pallet-full of supplies — about 44 cases totaling 2,000 pounds of syrups, powder, jelly bubbles and everything else that comes with serving bubble tea — for the first time from QBubble, and is hoping it’ll last her shop for most of the summer.
Even then, she’s considering ordering another pallet in case shortages continue, she said.
“The fact that we know that we’ll need the product, we would probably be placing another pallet order,” May said. “But no one knows. You just have to be able to plan. That’s part of being a business owner.”
May said her distributor hasn’t been completely forthcoming on why it’s experiencing shortages. The New York Times reported that distributors on the west coast haven’t been transparent about its shortages either because of concerns that shops might panic buy supplies, making the scarcity worse.
This upcoming summer will be Emma’s third since it started offering bubble tea, May said. The drink has been a boon and a surprise to May, who bought Emma’s along with her brother, Kevin and a friend, Nelson Gonzalez, Jr., in 2015.
“What we thought initially when we started serving bubble tea is that it’s a summer drink,” May said. “We kind of thought that the figure skaters are gonna love that. Then winter came and the CAN/AM hockey boys were drinking bubble tea, when they would always go for milkshakes.”
“That was eye-opening for us,” May continued. “Bubble tea isn’t just a summer drink. It’s something people drink all throughout the year.”
May said you can’t pinpoint a bubble tea drinker. She said fans of the drink range from 6-year-olds who first saw bubble tea on Tik Tok to middle-aged dads who are just hearing about it for the first time.
Bubble tea is growing fast throughout the U.S. and downstate New York, where May is from. But the drink hasn’t fully made its way to the North Country. May said a part of serving bubble tea in the area comes with educating consumers.
“Which is fun for me,” May said “Because then their first experience trying bubble tea is at Emma’s. To me, that makes it kind of special,” May said.
May first heard about bubble tea while living downstate, she said. But when she moved to the North Country, she noticed there weren’t as many shops offering it.
“So I just kind of cold called the bubble tea place I use to go to and asked the owner a bunch of questions,” May said.
Soon after, bubble tea was added to the menu at Emma’s, which isn’t afraid of serving more than just ice cream. On top of bubble tea, it’s also added edible cookie dough to the menu.
“We’re really interested in adding something new every year,” May said.
But bubble tea is looking to be a mainstay at Emma’s. The amount of business it generates for the shop warrants the owners to keep ordering more, and it warrants the concern they have for the summer.
“When you see the growth, then there’s a need,” May said. “We’re happy we added it for sure.”
