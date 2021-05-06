BEEKMANTOWN — Superintendent of Schools Dan Mannix says a proposed $46.1 million spending plan for the 2021-22 school year, up 3.3 percent over the current year, would return programs, positions and other resources axed out of the Beekmantown Central School District's budget around this time last year.
At the time, amid the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mannix said the district already had too little state aid, and said statements made by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, threatening 20 percent of the funds they did have should former President Donald Trump be re-elected, led officials to pull the plug on some educational programs.
"We took the governor at his word," Mannix said. "We said, 'Well, let's start planning for that now, so that we're not dramatically impacting a kid's education halfway through the school year.'"
Fast forward, however, and Trump was not elected, federal support hit school districts nationwide and the governor restored state funding.
"In this current year's budget, we had reductions based on actions of the governor that he didn't take," Mannix said. "So that gives us some ability to bring back programs, because we had planned for that worst case scenario."
RETURNING PROGRAMS
The proposed budget has a tax levy change of 2.68 percent, exactly at the state-mandated tax cap.
If approved, Mannix said the budget would return computer science, a music teacher position, Project Lead The Way, Advanced Placement (AP) certification training for new courses, an administrative position, STAR programming, increased modified sports offerings, enhanced extracurricular club offerings, academic intervention teachers, as well as driver's education.
"Not everything is coming back, but we are bringing back a number of programs that went away last year," Mannix said. "We're really happy with how we're able to restore what we have done, what have had before and what we were able to change.
"We want to be progressive and give our kids world-class learning opportunities. It will be better next year than it has been, and it has been good for sure."
PROPOSITIONS
In addition to the budget proposal, district residents will be asked to vote on two other propositions, including one to purchase three new school buses.
Though the district typically purchased four each year to maintain its fleet, Mannix said, with school transportation down last year due to the pandemic, that "the volume of use wasn't there."
"That's important for people to know," he said. "It's not just repeating the process. We look at their mileage and their use."
The cost was not to exceed $356,000 and the purchase would be subject to a State Aid transportation reimbursement ratio of 75.1 percent.
Another proposition asks to establish a new 10-year capital reserve not to exceed $500,000 and to be used for construction and reconstruction of improvements and additions to all district buildings, transportation facilities and grounds.
SCHOOL BOARD SEATS
Four seats on the district's School Board are up for election.
The top three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will fill three-year terms currently held by Cathy Buckley, Ed Marin and Mark Sand. The fourth highest candidate will fill the unexpired term of Michael Hagadorn, which will end June 2022.
Three individuals will vie for those seats, including incumbents Mark Sand and Ed Marin, as well as newcomer Patricia "Patty" LaFlam.
VOTING
The district will host a budget hearing Tuesday, May 11 at 7 p.m. in the Learning Theater of the Beekmantown Middle School.
Voting will take place there Tuesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Absentee ballots can be returned no later than 5 p.m. that day.
