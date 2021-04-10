Bronx man found guilty for drug possession with intention to sell in Clinton County Court

PLATTSBURGH — A Clinton County Court jury found Eric Alvarez, of the Bronx, guilty on possession charges with the intent to sell cocaine and fentanyl March 30, the Clinton County District Attorney’s Office said.
Alvarez, 40, was found guilty on two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intention to sell and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with possession of more than half an ounce of fentanyl, a release by the DA’s Office said.
Alvarez was arrested July 29, 2020, after a search warrant was executed at a Plattsburgh home by the Plattsburgh City Police Department’s Narcotic Division.
Alvarez faces up to 12 years in prison and $90,000 in fines and surcharges when he is scheduled for sentencing June 3, the release said.
Clinton County Court resumed in-person jury trials March 22 after a long pause due to COVID-19 concerns. Alverez’s trial was conducted with health and safety protocols in place, which included all jurors, court attendants, attorneys and the defendant wearing masks and being separated by six feet over three days, the DA’s Office said.
District Attorney Andrew Wiley said the process ran smoothly, despite the changes in the jury selection process and courtroom setting.
Additional protocols included the attorneys being restricted where they can move around the courtroom.
“It was somewhat difficult to conduct opening and closing statements as well as question witnesses while wearing a mask, but we all got through the process,” Wiley said.
