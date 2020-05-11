PLATTSBURGH — Steve Brodi's decision to join the Plattsburgh City Common Council reminded him of John F. Kennedy's words, "Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country."
"The city is going through a crisis," Brodi said Friday afternoon, adding that he was invited to take the open seat representing Ward 4.
"I felt it was my public service duty to respond."
VACANCY FILLED
The Ward 4 seat opened up when Paul DeDominicas resigned from the position in mid-April, saying the way the city was run was "broken."
DeDominicas, a Democrat and former Community Development Office employee, was first elected to the spot on Jan. 1.
Per the city's Charter, a council vacancy was to be filled at the next general election, but the city mayor could appoint someone to hold the seat until that point, subject to an affirmative vote of three councilors.
The mayor would have 30 days following the vacancy's occurrence to do so, the charter says, adding that the mayor could request a special election "to be held not sooner than 90 days and not later than 120 days following the occurrence of the vacancy, and to be otherwise governed by law."
It was Thursday, May 7 that Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read appointed Brodi to the seat. His term would last through Dec. 31, 2020.
NOT A POLITICIAN
Brodi, a Democrat, has owned and operated the Bridge Street Auction Service in the City of Plattsburgh since the late 1980s.
The 62-year-old, married to wife Nina, said he had been a city resident for most of his life and, as the father or stepfather to 10 kids, Brodi said he spent time around the city, including at some of the City School District buildings where the youngest of them go.
"I don't see myself has a politician at all," Brodi said. "I don't believe in politics; I believe in what's right for the city."
DURKEE THOUGHTS
When asked about his thoughts on the controversial Downtown Revitalization Initiative project planned for the Durkee Street parking lot downtown, Brodi had mixed reviews.
"I think, in the long run, anything that brings people to downtown Plattsburgh and helps businesses grow, is a good thing," Brodi told The Press-Republican.
"I don't think the project is perfect; I think it could be tweaked, but it sounds like the developer is willing to help and work with the community," he continued.
"It's not right and it's not perfect, but it's better than an empty parking lot."
REELECTION PLANS
Though Brodi's term is set to end in December of this year, he said he had no plans to run for the seat in the fall.
Instead, the city resident wanted to offer up his outside perspective in the short term, to hear from all sides as a "non-judgemental listener."
"I just feel that I'm a citizen that needs to help the people," he said. "I want the residents of Ward 4 to know that I'm here for them.
This will give the council a full board and I think that's an important starting point moving forward."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.