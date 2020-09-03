Broadway by the Bay: Group to perform classic showtunes

PLATTSBURGH — Musical Theater veterans Bill and Brenda McColgan, and seasoned piano professionals Jennifer Moore and Rose Chancler will bring Broadway favorites as well classical compositions for children to the newest installation of the Curbside at Harborside concert series.
Bill and Brenda met at a cast party in their 20s, after working on a large-scale review.
“I saw her, I thought she was pretty,” Bill said, She was hanging around our crew because she thought my friend was cute.”
When Bill worked on the project of videotaping the making of the production Evita, for which Brenda played The Mistress, the pair’s connection deepened.
“I got a lot of close-ups on that video,” Brenda said.
Although he had never performed before, Bill caught the bug on the set of Evita, soaking up the atmosphere and singing and dancing whenever possible.
“We started doing shows together from that point on,” Bill said.
What started as dinner-theater and small-scale performances turned into the couple being in the cast of productions like Sweeney Todd and Oklahoma.
Brenda and Bill then moved from the Boston area to upstate New York five years ago, and have since been involved with the theater scene.
“There’s really a remarkable amount of talent here for such a small area,” Bill said. “It’s really a tight knit theatrical community.”
The couple began meeting people who shared their love of theater and music. Piano Player Jennifer Moore was one of those people. They all met on the set of Hello Dolly, for which Moore directed the orchestra and trained the singers.
Moore, a Pre-K through Grade 12 music teacher at Willsboro Central School, shines on the piano. When she was 15, she heard a piano player accompany her flute part during band practice.
“When she was done I put my flute down and never picked it up again. I said ‘that’s what I want to do, I want to be at the piano making music with other people’”, Moore said.
She received her undergraduate degree in piano performance from SUNY Purchase.
“It’s all piano, all the time,” Moore said.
“Jennifer Moore is as talented as anyone I’ve ever worked with. She’s just terrific. And there are people just like her scattered throughout Clinton and Essex County,” Bill said.
Another person as talented and as passionate about their craft is piano player Rose Chancler, the artistic director and co-founder of the music series Piano By Nature.
According to the Piano By Nature website: “Rose Chancler is a frequent performer as soloist, collaborative artist, and teacher. She has played hundreds of concerts across America, including performances in over thirty states.”
Chancler and Moore met randomly at a garage sale and bonded over piano. They have since performed together through Piano By Nature for the last 13 years.
“With all of the musical projects that we get involved with, you become good friends with the people you’re spending that time with,” Moore said.
Usually, Chancler and Moore perform on one piano using four hands and two musically gifted minds. At Curbside, they will be using two separate keyboards in order to keep a safe distance between them.
The McColgans, Moore and Chancler will be performing numbers from beloved Broadway classics such as Les Miserables, Sweeney Todd, Come from Away, and more.
A “jovial” western classic titled Carnival of the Animals, composed by Camille Saint-Saen, will be narrated by Curbside at Harborside Concert Series curator Benjamin Pomerance said.
This concert is perfect for families with young kids and people of all ages alike.
“This concert series feels like a link from what had been to what will be,” Moore said. “Its a real transformative kind of experience.”
Location: Dock Street Landing, Plattsburgh
Time: Saturday, September 5. gates open at 6:30, concert begins at 7:30
Tickets: $20 per carload, cash only, first-come, first-served
“All social distancing guidelines are followed at all Curbside concerts to ensure the health and safety of all performers and audience members. Cars are parked six-to-eight feet apart from each other. Once parked, audience members have two options. They can remain in their vehicles to listen to the music, either by opening their windows to hear the audio from the stage or by listening on a FM frequency on their car radio. Or, they can sit in a lawn chair next to their vehicle, as long as they are always close enough to touch their vehicle at all times, thus ensuring that proper social distancing always occurs. Face masks must be worn whenever people are outside of their vehicles.” — Benjamin Pomerance
