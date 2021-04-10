British ex-pat reflects on Prince Philip's death

AP FILE PHOTOIn this Nov. 18, 2007 file photo, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at Broadlands. Prince Philip, the irascible and tough-minded husband of Queen Elizabeth II who spent more than seven decades supporting his wife in a role that both defined and constricted his life, has died, Buckingham Palace said Friday, April 9, 2021. He was 99. (Fiona Hanson/PA via AP, File)