PLATTSBURGH — Gas prices saw a slight decrease nationally in the final weeks of June but have now made an uptick across the U.S. once again as the Fourth of July approaches, according to analysts.
The national average price per gallon now stands at $3.24, about 4.7 cents higher than a month ago and 92.1 cents higher than a year ago, according to Gas Buddy, a travel and navigation app that tracks gas prices from 11 million individual price reports from more than 150,000 gas stations across the U.S.
“With oil’s continued push higher, fueled by continued strong demand globally and production only slowly answering, gasoline prices have had no choice but following oil’s rise last week setting a new 2021 high,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said.
“As we approach July 4, it appears the only way forward is for gas prices to continue to rise as Americans’ demand for gasoline continues to act as a catalyst. And with hurricane season soon coming into its prime, we have plenty more catalysts for a rise in price,” he continued.
According to Gas Buddy, the states with the highest average gas prices are California, with $4.27 per gallon, Hawaii, with $3.96 per gallon, and Nevada with $3.71 per gallon. The states with the lowest average prices are Mississippi, with $2.71 per gallon, Louisiana, with $2.72 per gallon, and Texas, with $2.76 per gallon.
Here is a sampling of gas prices throughout the North Country Friday afternoon:
Chazy: Stewart’s Shop — $3.16
Lake Placid: Mobil on Main Street — $3.29
Malone: Stewart’s Shop on East Main Street — $3.15
Peru: Stewart’s Shop — $3.16
Plattsburgh: Stewart’s Shops — $3.15
Sunoco on Route 3 — $3.13
Mountain Mart on Route 9 — $3.12
Rouses Point: Stewart’s Shop — $3.15
