Bridging the gap: Webb Island Footbridge officially dedicated

PLATTSBURGH — The Webb Island Footbridge was formally dedicated Thursday, and it may be getting a new steward soon.
"I would love to see that to be honest," City of Plattsburgh Mayor-Elect Chris Rosenquest said regarding a city takeover of the bridge.
"I think that is the appropriate move, and that was the original intent."
BRIDGE CLOSED
The bridge, which had been closed for nearly three years, was rehabilitated by the Plattsburgh City School District after a lengthy debate with the City of Plattsburgh over ownership of the structure.
The structure spans the Saranac River connecting the south end of the city to the west end. It is a convenient route for many students attending Plattsburgh High School or for residents to make their way to the commercial area just west of the city.
The nearly 50-year-old bridge was deemed unsafe and closed in November of 2017.
A long debate ensued between the city and school district over who was the actual owner of the bridge, and who should be responsible for repairs and maintenance.
The school district eventually took the lead and orchestrated repairs.
Construction on the bridge began about a year ago, and it included removal of the overhead gas pipeline, fencing replacement, handrail replacement, replacement of structural steel supports (both vertical and horizontal), and concrete patching/filling on the pillars.
The total cost turned out to be about $542,000, according to District Superintendent Jay Lebrun.
The project received $400,000 in state funds secured by Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury), and another $50,000 by Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake).
The Clinton County Legislature agreed to pledge $50,000 over a 10-year period for annual maintenance on the bridge.
An annual capital outlay project was used to cover $93,000 of the repair cost, and building aid will be generated on that amount, Lebrun said.
COUNTY HELP
Rosenquest (D-Area 9, City of Plattsburgh) who will be leaving his current position as a county legislator to take over the city Jan. 1, said former County Legislature Chairman Harry McManus deserves credit for the county's involvement in the project.
"I've got to wear two hats on this one. As a county legislator, I did advocate for the $50,000 maintenance to be allocated over a period of time for this bridge. I appreciate that, and hats off to former legislator McManus on that," he said.
"As mayor-elect, I 100 percent think that the appropriate thing to do at this point is to work with the school board, work with the school district, take ownership and long term maintenance of this bridge and have it be part of the quality of life piece that we've been talking about."
Rosenquest said he has not had detailed conversations with the district about the future of the bridge yet, but he will.
"I think that Jay (Lebrun) and his staff understand my position on it. I've made my position pretty clear during this campaign and I would like to follow through with that, absolutely."
Lebrun said the district will be pleased to work with Rosenquest and the new Common Council.
"Naturally, conversations about any possible transfer of title to the footbridge have not resumed, and will presumably wait until the new year," Lebrun said.
"But it remains our hope that the mayor-elect and the Common Council will agree that municipal infrastructure such as this bridge should be the domain of city government. If so, they will find the school district willing partners in this conveyance."
MANY THANKS
School Board President Leisa Boise said the district and the county deserve special thanks for bringing the bridge "back to life."
"I'd like to say thank you to all of you for being here and for your continued support," Boise said at the brief ceremony formally dedicating the bridge.
Assemblyman Jones said the bottom line is that the bridge will help the students of the district and the community at large.
"I really want to congratulate the city school district for the work that they did on this. They took the bull by the horns so to speak, and really came up with a solution here," Jones said.
"At the end of the day, this is something that you should be very proud of. It will help the community."
Sen. Little who is retiring at the end of this year, was unable to attend the ceremony.
"I know she is very proud of what you accomplished here, and so am I," Jones said.
