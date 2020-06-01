PLATTSBURGH - The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that crews are scheduled to begin demolition operations on a railroad bridge crossing I-87 in the Town of Plattsburgh on Tuesday, June 2 with work expected to be complete by Wednesday, June 10.
As part of the work, I-87 northbound and southbound will be periodically closed between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. between Exits 35 and 36 to facilitate the removal of the existing structure, a news release said.
Traffic will be detoured onto State Route 22 during I-87 closures.
Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when driving through work zones and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
A recent NYSDOT public service announcement highlights the importance of driving responsibly and paying attention in work zones and obeying New York State’s “Move Over” laws.
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or our mobile site at m.511ny.org.
Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT.
