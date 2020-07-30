PLATTSBURGH — A downstate brewpub supposedly has its eye on the future Durkee Street development's lower-level commercial area.
City Planner Malana Tamer announced the news during a Monday night meeting of the City of Plattsburgh's Planning Board, saying developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC hoped to have those details, and other site plan changes, before board members in August.
"Not to let the cat out of the bag," Tamer said. "They do have someone in line that's pretty great; it's a brewery down in Schenectady that (Prime) has worked with before.
"So, it'd be a brewery/restaurant in downtown, which is really exciting."
DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT
A portion of the city's Downtown Revitalization Initiative meant to redevelop the 3.4-acre Durkee Street parking area.
Prime Plattsburgh, the developer signed on for the project, looked to construct a 115-unit apartment complex with 13,000 square feet of commercial space there. Other plans had included on-site public/private parking and a pedestrian walkway.
While those were the latest plans available, the city's Zoning Board of Appeals Chair Ron Nolland and now members of the city's Planning Board suggested site plan changes were on tap.
The developer pulled the plan and related applications, which have appeared before the boards since February, from both July agendas.
PREVIOUS ALTERATIONS
In the past, Prime has made site plan changes in line with community and city board concerns.
While the original development pitched back in 2018 had included two large buildings and parking enough for development needs alone, after hearing from the boards and the public, plans were later altered to include only one structure there and had added public parking, as well.
Other concerns expressed since have centered on structure height, narrow site sidewalks, future impacts to downtown parking, exterior materials to be used, the building's proximity to the roadway and the developer's application for a Payment In Lieu Of Taxes.
In recent months, the developer has dropped the building's height and widened sidewalks.
ANTICIPATED CHANGES
Nolland noted earlier this month, when Prime pulled its application from the ZBA's agenda, that the developer was making "significant changes" to address more city board concerns.
Planning Board member Maurica Gilbert confirmed the news Monday.
"They haven't released the new drawings yet, but they're talking about a 15-foot setback from the each of the outside property lines, and from the riverside," she said. "So they're talking about, kind of, what we've been asking for."
Gilbert went on to say stow brick, a faux masonry material that some board members have long hoped to see included, was being considered for the structure's exterior, as well.
Other possible changes included a drop in the number of apartment units and moving the underground parking entrance off of Bridge Street, which had presented traffic concerns for some.
POSSIBLE BREWHOUSE
Gilbert said news of the potential brewpub would put end to another concern she and others had discussed.
"One of the things we had talked about was, 'How are you going to find a commercial tenant?' And they've pretty much got one lined up," she said.
"(They) were at the meeting. They're progressing."
According to past site plans, the Durkee Street structure planned to have about 10,000 square feet of commercial space on its lower level and about 3,000 square feet at the current site of the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market.
PARKING CONCERNS
Parking availability has been a longstanding issue associated with the development, as well.
The lot now has 289 parking spaces that the city has said it will replace downtown. Some public spots will be available at the Durkee site, others at the incoming Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza on Margaret Street and more in various other lots within the corridor.
While the developer's recent site plan deviated from the city's zoning code, ZBA members and city officials have called that code out of date.
Still, with a restaurant space being considered for the Durkee site, the use would expect to up the site's overall parking needs.
'THEY'RE LISTENING'
Loretta Rietsema, an alternate member of the Planning Board, said it was in her opinion that board members would be happy with Prime Plattsburgh's upcoming site changes.
"They are listening," she said. "My impression is that they are working very hard to make this project an integral part of the downtown and a working part of downtown.
"They are listening and it's nice to see."
