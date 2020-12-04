PORT HENRY – A home invasion on Whitney Street here has resulted in the arrest of two men from central Essex County.
State Police were called to the south end home at 6:17 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2 for a report of two suspects who forced their way in, beat the occupant, and stole various items before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.
The men were known to the occupant of the home, and police located their vehicle on Route 9 in New Russia about 7 p.m., they said.
Arrested were Justin K. Hall, 41, of Lewis, and Jason J. Lamotte, 44, of Elizabethtown, both for felony second-degree robbery and second-degree burglary of an occupied dwelling.
They were arraigned in Westport Town Court, and Hall was sent to the Essex County Jail when he couldn’t pay $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 secured bond, and Lamotte was placed in the jail with no bail set, due to his having three prior felony convictions, police said.
The home’s occupant was treated for his injuries, but didn't need hospitalization, police said.
Hall and Lamotte are scheduled to appear at the Moriah Town Court for a hearing at a later date. Other charges may be pending.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.