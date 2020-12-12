PLATTSBURGH — Officials announced Friday that COVID-triggered border travel restrictions would extend into the new year, a move many had speculated for months.
"This is, of course, 100 percent expected at this time," North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas says in a recent news release.
"The reality at this stage is that there is unfortunately little reason to expect any significant relaxation of the current restrictions before spring sometime, although we continue to encourage consideration of some modest adjustments before then centered on such circumstances as family and near border property access."
LATEST EXTENSION
Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf took to Twitter late Friday morning to share news of the latest extension, saying the U.S., Canada and Mexico had all agreed to the continuation, which pushed back the border reopening date from Monday, Dec. 21 to Sunday, Jan. 21.
It became the ninth, 30-day extension since March.
"We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus," Wolf's tweet says.
"As this administration continues to make great progress on a vaccine for COVID, we will reevaluate non-essential travel restrictions again early in the new year."
TASK FORCE
The news came weeks after the formation of a bi-national task force, known as the Wilson Task Force on Public Health and the U.S.-Canadian Border, which was to develop recommendations for the eventual lift of northern border travel restrictions.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, it was comprised of Can-Am representatives, including former Premier of Quebec Jean Charest, former Washington State Governor Christine Gregoire, former Deputy Prime Minister of Canada Anne McLellan and former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder.
The group was expected to meet with the public and private sector virtually and present recommendations in March.
'ALREADY IN TOUCH'
Various local officials had been pleased with the task force's membership, as well as its mission, including Douglas.
"This is very much the sort of serious bi-national planning discussion we have been seeking, including interaction with stakeholders on both sides of the border for information, input and advice," he had said.
The chamber president has long advocated for the easing of current border restrictions, like allowing cross-border access to homeowners and family members, but until then, Douglas said he anticipated active engagement with the four-member task force.
"We are already in touch with one of the task force members, former Quebec Premier Jean Charest and the Northern Border Caucus in Congress, co-chaired by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, has also reached out and plans to work actively with the task force," he says in the release.
RELIEF BILL
Douglas noted the bit of encouragement from Acting Secretary Wolf's tweet in regards to a vaccine and the reevaluation of restrictions, "early in the new year."
But the chamber said this was was further reason why, "the enactment of a new COVID-19 relief bill by Congress as soon as possible, with a second round of the PPP (paycheck protection program) forgivable loan program for small businesses, is absolutely crucial.
"We must help our many border impacted businesses to make it through winter and spring."
A $908 billion bipartisan COVID relief bill was currently before Congress, which would issue another round of PPP, bring back portions of the previously offered unemployment benefits and offer financial aid to state and local governments.
