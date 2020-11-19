PLATTSBURGH — Northern border crossing restrictions were renewed Thursday for yet another 30 days, blocking all nonessential travel through Dec. 21.
Acting U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf announced the news via Twitter, saying the extension, which included the southern border, meant to, "continue to prevent the spread of COVID."
The acting secretary added that the three North American countries were working closely, "to keep essential trade and travel open, while also protecting our citizens from the virus."
'FULLY EXPECTED'
The North Country Chamber of Commerce was unfazed by the news, calling the move, "unfortunately fully expected at this point."
"With increasing COVID-19 numbers on both sides of the border," Chamber President and CEO Garry Douglas says in the news release, "we have had no reason to expect any relaxation of existing restrictions on non-essential border crossings at this time."
INTO NEW YEAR
When Can-Am border restrictions were extended last month, through what was supposed to be Monday, Nov. 21, several North Country officials had renewed calls for guidance and planning surrounding the crossing's reopening.
Douglas has long advocated for an easing of the restrictions, which have continued to bar all non-essential, cross-border traffic.
He said Thursday that the chamber would continue its push for some "modest adjustments" to the ban, to exempt family, property owners and essential business activity, as well as a more transparent transition plan.
The chamber president forecasted late last month that border restrictions would extend through 2021 and, as of Thursday, that prediction had stayed the same.
"We should now anticipate the situation remaining mostly unchanged into the new year."
COMMERCIAL TRAFFIC
While nonessential travel was blocked, commercial traffic had continued across the northern border.
Truck crossings at Champlain were up 3 percent in August when compared to 2019, Douglas told the Press-Republican.
Manufacturing had continued, with some sectors even growing, and consumer spending in areas like home goods and building materials were up, he added.
"Add the strong general economic recovery in the U.S. in recent months and the high degree of integration between the U.S. and Canadian economies," Douglas said, "and it's not surprising that commercial activity across the border remains very active."
He also said Canadian companies were still showing interest in the U.S. market, noting that the chamber was offering a virtual program next week with 20 Quebec companies on how to grow in the U.S.
"The one practical barrier remains the inability to cross the border for things like in-person meetings and site visits, delaying actual deals that might otherwise have occurred," he said.
"But we are all maintaining communications and have reason to believe we will see a number of deals in the new year once we start to move past the travel restrictions.
"A few, in fact, have even proceeded in spite of the restrictions."
'SHOP LOCAL'
With border restrictions continuing through the holidays, Douglas said it was even more important that North Country residents continue shopping and dining local.
"People in the area have in fact been doing this," he said, "which accounts for why local sales tax receipts are not down as much as once expected, but the holiday season is especially important for many of our small enterprises."
The chamber has launched a #shoplocaldinelocal campaign and will be supporting local business on Saturday, Nov. 28 for Small Business Saturday. More information can be found online at: northcountrychamber.com.
