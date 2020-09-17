Border restrictions barring 'non-essential' travel likely to continue

PLATTSBURGH — The U.S.-Canadian border will likely remain closed to non-essential travel for another month, according to reporting by CBC News.
The article said that an anonymous source with direct knowledge of the situation had told the news agency that the closure will extend another month past the current Sept. 21 deadline.
The closure has repeatedly been extended monthly since originally being put in place on March 21.
While the extension wasn’t a shock to the North Country Chamber of Commerce, the group is hoping that some kind of plan out of this closure will be put in place soon.
"As with the last few extensions, we wholly expected this latest action, so it is not a surprise," Chamber President Garry Douglas said in a press release.
"Continuing to treat a policy action that is so extremely impactful on one of the most important bi-national economic and social connections on Earth with such a lack of dialogue and planning is, as we have said before, a case of enormous public policy malpractice.”
It was a view shared by Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, who agreed that a plan is needed, and cited New York state’s phased reopening as an example of the kind of structure needed.
“Health and safety have to be the utmost priority, but we need leadership from both sides of the border to get together and develop a plan to move forward,” Cashman said.
“The state hasn’t had a perfect path forward, but benchmarking a path forward has given us an idea of what to expect.”
The chamber’s statement also called on the two nations’ governments to “at least study and consider a number of modest interim measures that have been suggested, such as expanded family connections, the visitation of property within 50 or 100 miles of the border and some added forms of business related travel such as site visits."
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) was similarly disappointed by the news, saying that with COVID-19 infection rates in the region being as low as they are, lighter travel rules should be possible.
“Businesses across my district are hurting because of the lack of Canadian clientele, and residents on both sides of the border continue to miss their loved ones,” Jones said.
“It is unfair that the North Country is punished for higher infection rates in other parts of the United States and I will continue to call on our federal partners to loosen restrictions for safe border crossings.”
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said that she will use her position as co-chair of the bipartisan Northern Border Caucus to help continue to push for a reopening plan.
“I remain committed to working on a bipartisan basis with officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Canadian government to establish a safe, phased-in reopening of our Northern Border,” Stefanik said.
“Both the U.S. and Canadian governments must come together and consider steps to safely re-open our border and ease the burden for the communities they support."
CASES IN CANADA
Reporting from the Montreal Gazette on Wednesday stated that Quebec Premier François Legault had issued COVID-19 “pre-alert status” for four more regions of the province, warning that there is now “a real risk” of a second wave.
“The situation is critical, it is worrisome,” Legault said at a press conference. “Today I am making an appeal for solidarity; please think of vulnerable people, think of those waiting for surgery, think of those working in the health system, think of our children.”
The news conference came on the same day Quebec reported 292 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and five new deaths, the Gazette said.
