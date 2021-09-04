PLATTSBURGH — A recent U.S. travel advisory recommending people reconsider traveling to Canada, and uncertainty as to when the border might reopen, has local officials more frustrated than ever.
"There are no longer words to express the frustration and disbelief engendered by this continued utter failure to even plan and prepare," North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said.
"If, in theory, the U.S. were open to allowing vaccinated Canadians to enter, even in limited categories of travel at some point to be determined, we would need to be seeing active development of policies and practices and orientation of front line personnel.
"But there continues to be every sign of a simple abandonment of our northern border responsibilities and of the very foundation of the enormously important U.S.-Canadian relationship."
Level 3
The U.S. State Department put out an advisory this week stating that the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice due to COVID-19, indicating a high level of COVID-19 in Canada.
They recommend people not travel to Canada.
The border has been closed on the U.S. side to non-essential Canadians traveling here since March 20 of 2020 in the early days of the pandemic.
The closure has been extended month to month since then.
In early August, Canada began to allow people from the U.S. to enter Canada as long as they followed a list of regulations including vaccinations.
Canadians can fly into the U.S., but cannot cross the land borders, a fact that flusters Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman.
"Without bilateral metrics and public dashboards in place we continue to be paralyzed by the lack of a plan," Cashman said.
"Nearly 18 months in we still have no plan. Sadly this was predicted from the start. What is further asinine is Canadians can fly to the United States but they cannot travel through land borders.
"We need immediate parity in our border crossing policy with our Canadians neighbors."
Frustration Shared
Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3) shares in the frustration.
"This issue is important for us in so many ways," Henry said.
"It's not just the economy. People need to get to their homes, their families, their boats. And there doesn't seem to be any planning, and it is just an endless cycle that keeps repeating itself like Ground Hog Day."
Henry said that while COVID-19 numbers continue to rise both here and in Canada, he believes the border can be opened safely now that many on both sides have been vaccinated.
"We take this very seriously and we want to be safe, but I think we can make plans based on the numbers, based on the metrics and what's going on, but that is not being done," he said.
"Canadians can go out to dinner or a movie up there, and we can do the same things here so why can't we do them together?"
Airport Impact
If the border remains closed for the rest of the year, there is a concern about the impact it will have on Plattsburgh International Airport.
The airport is normally used heavily by Canadians traveling south to South Carolina, Florida and other destinations.
"This is affecting us very badly," Clinton County Legislator Robert Hall (D-Area 10) who chairs the county's Airport Committee, said.
"We've talked to everybody we can talk to about this and we still can't make any headway. It's not right, and I don't even understand it."
Hall said while the airport is missing the Canadian traffic, the daily flights on United's Sky West to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. have been doing very well.
"They've been doing good, and that helps, but it doesn't make up for the loss of Canadians," he said.
Fight Continues
U.S. Sens, Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and many local officials have all lobbied hard to get the U.S. to reopen the border to allow Canadians in.
Douglas said they will keep up the fight to urge the federal government to get moving on a plan to reopen the border safely.
"Our advocacy will not ebb whatsoever, but all of us who are engaged in this matter on both sides of the border have never witnessed such dereliction of public policy duty," Douglas said.
"Discouraging would be an understatement."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.