ELIZABETHTOWN — How the two school buildings in the Boquet Valley Central School District will be divided between classes occupied the School Board at its latest session.
School Board members also learned the school cafeteria has a severe deficit and discussed ways to solve the problem.
When Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis districts merged, the new Boquet Valley district had to decide how separate K-12 schools in Westport and Elizabethtown would be reconfigured.
MOVING CLASSES
The board is also considering construction of a new school for all students that would replace both existing buildings, although no decision has been made.
The proposed classroom reconfiguration places all K-5 students at the Lake View Campus in Westport and 6-12 students at the Mountain View Campus in Elizabethtown.
Currently, K-5 classes are located at each facility, grades 6-8 in Westport and 9-12 in Elizabethtown.
Math teacher Robyn Le Page had questions concerning the reconfiguration.
“While I agree with the fact that it is advantageous to place similar groups together, I believe this move will be very costly,” Le Page said. “I am not sure all the facts were given to you when you made the decision. It is OK for you to change your mind.”
‘BEGGING YOU
TO RECONSIDER’
Le Page said she didn’t believe there are enough rooms at the Lakeview Campus for the change.
She mentioned costs for moving 18 classrooms, increase in bus service, removing science labs with water and gas lines, potential asbestos abatement, constructing two more bathroom facilities, rebuilding one classroom for special needs students, painting rooms, moving technology support, and possible problems if a contingency budget is needed to cover costs.
“I am begging you to reconsider your decision for the best interest of our students and faculty,” she said.
‘HIS CREW CAN DO IT’
Boquet Valley Superintendent Joshua Meyer said there are enough classrooms at Lakeview Campus for the move without needing sharing.
“Our director of facilities is no longer convinced that we need a moving company and it can be done with appropriate planning,” Meyer said. “He thinks his crew can do it. The specifics are being worked out, but the cost does not appear to be a huge concern.”
The increased transportation cost is $5,500, and with state transportation aid, it will be less than half of that.
The cost to remove the lab tables, gas lines and water lines is not a factor with current staff handling it, Meyer said.
Potential asbestos abatement is a standard concern with old buildings, thus asbestos is not seen as a factor in either of the science rooms, he explained.
“We are not building any bathrooms,” Meyer said.
He said he believes the room slated for special needs meets the current requirements, and each summer the district already painted a few classrooms as part of general maintenance. Technology support is being done with the current staff, he said, thus no increased cost.
COST A SMALL AMOUNT
“There is no contingent budget, so to speak,” said Meyer. “We have conservatively budgeted for this (change). Should there be unplanned costs, they will be addressed in the same manner as any other unplanned cost.
“This move will cost a small amount of money, likely a few thousand dollars, perhaps exceeding $10,000,” Meyer continued. “But that will be a one-time expense. What it does for us is it will immediately allow for us to look at attrition as employees voluntarily leave the district, (via) retirement, resignations, etc. This will save hundreds of thousands of dollars over time.”
LUNCH PROGRAM
Meyer also told the board the district’s cafeteria program is currently $56,862 in arrears.
“We are aware this is an issue,” Meyer said. “Not enough students are taking advantage. The district offers free lunches, for which it is reimbursed.”
Board member Alan Jones suggested they get kids’ input “to determine what they might like.”
Meyer said the administration is continuing to work with the cafeteria manager on a plan to increase cafeteria participation.
At a previous meeting, discussion ensued on the possibility of constructing a new facility and the board commissioned the superintendent to move forward with a request for proposals.
Proposals were received from 14 architects, which has been narrowed to four; in April the Facilities Committee was scheduled to interview the finalists, which will probably now be by teleconference. The public will be invited to watch the presentations.
The board is presently working on the 2020-2021 budget, which will be voted on by the public at a date to be set after the COVID-19 crisis abates.
Two board seats, currently held by Dina Garvey and Sarah Kullman, who were elected to one-year terms, will be voted upon at that time.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
