WESTPORT - It looks like the budget for the new combined Boquet Valley Central School District could come in under the state tax cap for 2020-2021.
Boquet Valley Superintendent Joshua Meyer presented the most recent budget information at a School Board meeting this month.
The district is currently planning on a budget of $15,167,449, which is a 0.6 percent increase over 2019-2020. The base state tax cap is 2 percent.
This would result in a 4.15 percent, or $302,583, increase in the tax levy.
Meyer said the district has no control over state aid, which it expects to be about $7 million, by partially relying on federal stimulus to the state.
This proposed budget would result in a $56.05 increase to property owners per $100,000 of assessed property value.
The budget has not been finalized and is still being formulated.
Budget priorities, if full funding is not realized, may have to either reduce academic impact to students, or reduce overall impact to students, Meyer said. He pointed out that salaries and benefits amount to approximately 75 percent of the budget.
Typically, if districts know what they will be funded, they can start planning for budget shortfalls, he said.
“Initially, BVCSD didn’t need to do that, as we were in great shape,” said Meyer.
Three scenarios were proposed by the superintendent:
1 – Make budget reductions in anticipation of less than fully funded state aid, which has the potential to reduce spending more than necessary.
2 – Wait until the exact amount is known. The longer the wait, the costlier it is to the district. There would be no excess reductions.
3 – A hybrid model of making some cuts now and wait for more information.
Meyer recommended the second option and the School Board concurred. If drastic cuts are made initially, they cannot be brought back if funding becomes available at a later date, he said.
“My hope is that the community understands that the budget issues that we will potentially be facing are not related to the local share of our budget, but rather our reliance on about $7 million in state aid,” Meyer said by email after the meeting.
“Unfortunately, we have little control over the state revenues and how that will impact our district, or over any federal stimulus package that could counteract these revenue shortfalls.”
The Boquet Valley Teachers Federation had sent the board a letter expressing possible scenarios to remedy a budget shortfall, “to determine the most effective, least destructive methodology to maintain the highest level of support and education for our greatest asset, our students.”
In essence, the letter said the main focus would be to close the Lake View Campus in Westport, with all instruction at the Mountain View facility in Elizabethtown. The potential savings could be in the areas of heating/air conditioning, electricity, facility daily maintenance, insurance and other items, the superintendent said.
Other ideas for the one building concept were to cease current renovations not mandated by law or OSHA, rework transportation for the one school, and rent all or portions of the then unoccupied facility.
At a later meeting, Meyer and the board expressed the feeling that any measure such as closing a building would need a year for careful study and implementation.
In addition, the Teachers Federation letter said, “We were promised more than once that when we merged, no educator would lose their job. The community and the staff took this statement seriously. Yes, no one could predict a pandemic, but we all expect every avenue will be exhausted before educators are furloughed.”
Similar to other districts, the Boquet Valley Central School Board is holding video conferencing meetings, which primarily concerned the proposed 2020-2021 budget.
The response to the on-line meetings has been greater than the usual in-person meetings, with approximately 70 viewers tuning in at the regularly scheduled May meeting, and about 25 at the follow-up two days later.
In a 24-hour period after the first meeting, Meyer estimated they got 40 emails and 10 phone calls, many with, “valid points,” concerning closing either campus and for keeping both open.
“I believe that this topic needs far more information than we currently have, and a decision of this magnitude deserves the time and attention similar to what was given to the merger study,” Meyer said.
As with other school districts, budget and board elections will be held utilizing mail-in ballots only, which will be sent to taxpayers within the district.
Boquet Valley ballots are due at the district office at the Lake View Campus by Tuesday, June 9, at 5 p.m. If someone is a land owner, but not registered for the general election, contact the district office.
For additional information go to: boquetvalleycsd.org; or call 518-962-8244.
