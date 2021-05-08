ELIZABETHTOWN — The proposed budget of $15,118,683 for the Boquet Valley Central School District is down from the current $15,211,449, which is a decrease of 0.61 percent.
“We are operating more efficiently due to the merger and campus reorganization,” BVCS Superintendent Joshua Meyer said.
The tax levy of $7,584,433 will go to $7,669,235 resulting in an increase of 0.98 percent.
The tax rate per $1,000 of assessed property value will rise to $14.13 compared to the current $13.99, which is a 1.02 percent increase. This translates to approximately a $25 increase for a $175,000 home, which is considered the median assessed valuation in Essex County.
“I am excited to be able to present our budget to the community. For the second year we have been able to put every dollar of the merger incentive aid into our reserves, which will help us in the years to come,” Meyer said.
He pointed out that that there will be no cuts in staff or programs and the district will be adding an additional special education program as well as some afterschool opportunities for students. In addition, no money will be taken from the district’s fund balance.
The ballot will have a proposition for the district to add two full-size buses at a cost of $226,000 that will come from the Transportation Reserve funds.
Board election:
Current BVCS School Board members Alan Jones and Karin DeMuro are not seeking reelection. Those vying for their vacated three-year terms are: Marietta Brady, Karen Brown, Brianne Drummond, Evan George and Micah Stewart.
For additional information:
A public hearing on the 2021-2022 Budget was held on May 5.
Voting on the proposed budget, school board candidates and the bus proposition will be on Tuesday, May 18, from noon until 8 p.m. at the Lake View Campus.
For additional information go to: boquetvalleycsd.org, or call the district office at: 518-873-6371.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
Virus-free. www.avast.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.