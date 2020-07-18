Bonds support city parking plans amid state funding freeze

PLATTSBURGH — The city issued bonds for upcoming downtown parking improvements after the state froze its grant funds.
While Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said bonds were routinely issued for large capital projects, the recent move was a COVID-19 spin-off.
"Unfortunately, the funds we expect to pay for the project are being held up by Albany because of their budget shortfall," he told The Press-Republican.
"The council wanted to be sure to have the funds available and not deplete the fund balance any further to continue this project as the city readies for the Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects."
PARKING REPLACEMENTS
The city has plans to replace some 289 parking spaces now publicly accessible in the Durkee Street parking lot, which has been selected for redevelopment via the DRI.
Site developers were expected to offer public parking on-site and other replacement options were to come with expansions to the Clinton County Government Center lot and the Broad Street parking area, as well as the construction of the new Arnie Pavone Memorial Parking Plaza.
That lot, named in honor of the late Arnie Pavone, was to rake in more than 100 parking spaces and sit at 25 Margaret St. across from downtown eatery Arnie's Restaurant, former site of a Glens Falls National bank branch.
The incoming parking area has been eyed closely since the City of Plattsburgh first OK'd its $500,000 purchase of the bank building in October 2018.
BANK PURCHASE
The municipality planned to raze the structure to make way for downtown parking, but some community members had expressed procedural concerns.
At the October 2018 meeting, the City Common Council — without informing the public beforehand — had put the resolution up for initial consideration, waived Rule 4 and immediately voted on its approval.
And while Read said he had recused himself from all discussions on the matter, some had questioned the mayor's position on Arrow Financial Corporation's board of directors, the parent group of Glens Falls National Bank.
The move raised other questions, too, about removing the structure from city tax rolls and the overall benefits, or not, of doing so.
COST ADJUSTMENTS
Pavone Parking lot construction costs were revised since 2018. Marketed as a $929,000 project, lot costs now comes in as a $1.2 million endeavor.
Prior to demolition, the former Glens Falls National Bank building had to endure asbestos abatement, which, including its demolition costs, had been estimated at roughly $230,000. That cost was later adjusted to be $273,000-plus.
"The final demolition cost for the Glens Falls building was higher than originally budgeted due to additional asbestos-containing materials that were found during the demolition work," Community Development Director Matthew Miller told The Press-Republican.
In a council resolution, the price of lot construction had been listed at $150,000, but the 2020 revised cost was more than double that, at $389,000.
"The original construction figure of $150,000 for the Arnie Pavone lot was a placeholder, rather than an estimate," Miller explained, "and did not reflect the full scope of work."
STATE FUNDING
The city had long said its downtown parking improvements would come "at no cost" to the taxpayers, planning to use grant funds instead.
The main source of funding had been an $875,000 grant from the state's Financial Restructuring Board.
While that wouldn't fully cover the Pavone Parking lot, the mayor has said more funds could be issued from that board down the line to pick up any other costs. As of this week, Mayor Read said he still believed this to be true.
"It will be freed up at some point, as it has been passed and committed," he said of the already promised funds, "but probably not until Albany starts issuing payments again, once their fiscal picture is resolved.
"Their fate, and ours, really depends on what Congress does with local and state government relief."
FALL COMPLETION
The former bank structure has been demolished and lot construction was expected to start Monday, July 20, alongside the expansion of the Broad Street parking area.
Miller said both were slated for an early September completion.
