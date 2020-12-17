BOMBAY — On Dec. 15, State Police arrested Alex J. Figueroa-Rosa, 21, of Bombay, following an investigation into possession of child pornography, according to a news release.
The investigation began with a cyber tip on Jan. 10, 2020, and, following the execution of search warrants at Figueroa-Rosa’s residences in Bombay and Potsdam, he was found in possession of several electronic images of child pornography, the release said.
He was found to have possessed these images in the Village of Potsdam as well as in the Town of Bombay. Prior to being interviewed by State Police investigators he attempted to delete images from an electronic device, according to the release.
Alex Figueroa-Rosa was charged with two counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child, one count of promoting sexual performance by a child and one count of tampering with physical evidence, all felonies.
He was released with tickets returnable to Potsdam Village Court and Bombay Town Court.
As a result of the search warrant, Dawn M. Figueroa-Rosa, 42, was also arrested after she was found in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine and was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, police said.
She was released with an appearance ticket to appear in Bombay Town Court.
