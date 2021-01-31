PLATTSBURGH — Bombardier Inc. has sold its transportation division to French railcar and locomotive manufacturer Alstom.
The potential sale was announced last February when Alstom signed a memorandum of understanding with Bombardier Inc. and shareholder CDPQ for the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation.
After certain deductions, Bombardier expects net proceeds of about $3.6 billion.
"We will miss the Bombardier name in our region, which has been an historic foundation in our development of a globally important cluster of transportation equipment companies here now numbering more than fifty," North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas says in a Friday news release.
"But that local legacy now becomes a part of an exciting new future with our friends and partners at Alstom."
LOCAL IMPACT
Bombardier Inc.'s two major components included its aviation and transportation divisions.
While Bombardier Aviation, based in Montreal, focuses on aircrafts, Bombardier Transportation, based in Germany, focuses on railcars.
The transportation division has become a major manufacturer in the City of Plattsburgh with its local plant located on Main Mill Street.
"The result for the Plattsburgh operation is an even more competitive player in the market and access to all of the added assets and abilities of Alstom," Douglas says.
"The Plattsburgh plant is already on course to hum for several years with contracts from New Jersey and elsewhere and now can expect added power in the combined pursuit of new contracts for the future. This is especially timely with talk of a major new federal infrastructure bill this year which would include major new national investment in transportation equipment."
ABOUT ALSTOM
Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation.
Its portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signaling and digital mobility solutions. It is headquartered in France and, with its recent purchase of Bombardier, boasts itself as a global mobility leader with a comprehensive product portfolio, 75,000 employees and products in 70 countries.
"More than ever, the world has to engage in a deep environmental and social transition to be able to address the great challenges of urbanization, equal opportunity to economic development and climate change," Alstom Chairman and CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge says in a Friday news release.
Transportation, essential to the working and social life, but with great environmental impact, is at the heart of this transition," he continues. "Our responsibility, together with the 75,000 people of Alstom today, is to transform our unique set of assets created by this transaction into the enabler of this necessary transformation.
"Our responsibility is to bring the innovation required for such extreme challenges and that all communities throughout the world, as they are traveling to meet loved ones or to work, can have access to the same quality of service and efficiency, while caring for our planet."
LOWER THAN ESTIMATES
With the sale complete, Bombardier Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Éric Martel said the manufacturer would begin "an exciting new chapter focused exclusively on designing, building and servicing the world's best business jets."
"With an unmatched product portfolio, a world class customer services network and incredibly talented employees, we have a strong foundation to build upon as we use the proceeds from the transaction to begin addressing our balance sheet challenges through debt paydown," Martel says in a Friday news release.
When Bombardier announced the sale last February, it estimated the acquisition would be around $8.2 billion.
“Proceeds from the transaction were lower than previous estimates as a result of (Bombardier) Transportation’s lower than expected cash generation in the fourth quarter due in part to unfavorable market conditions, as well as disagreements between the parties as to certain adjustments which Bombardier intends to challenge,” the release says.
'TIME FOR CONSOLIDATION'
Douglas said the North Country Chamber already had a working relationship with key executives at the combined company, including Bombardier Transportation team members who will continue, as well as Alstom execs.
"This includes the Alstom government affairs operation in Washington, where Senator (Charles "Chuck") Schumer introduced me to their team some months ago," Douglas says in a release. "We are already working with them on transportation issues in a smooth and productive transition."
The chamber president said "this is a real example of the whole being greater than the sum of the parts, though the sum of the parts is pretty great, as well."
"With more players in the global market, including from Asia, it was time for consolidation of some of the key rail car makers and you couldn't put two stronger and more dynamic operations together than Alstom and Bombardier."
