CHAMPLAIN — A boil-water order has been issued by the Clinton County Department of Health for 11109 thru 11121 on Route 9 in the Village of Champlain.
The water system lost pressure due to a water main break, according to a news release from the village.
The leak has been located and repaired.
Residents are ordered to boil water used for drinking, ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
