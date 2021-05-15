CHAMPLAIN - A boil water order has been issued for 46, 50 and 55 Elm St, in the Village of Champlain.
Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.
A funeral service for Jonathon Harrica will be held at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Dannemora, N.Y., on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 1 p.m. You may share a photo, story, or condolence with the family by visiting www.hardenpauli.com
75, of Plattsburgh, passed away May 10, 2021 at Albany Medical Center. He was born in Plattsburgh on November 11, 1945. There are no calling hours or services. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brown Funeral Home in Plattsburgh.
79 of Point Au Roche, died April 10, 2021 in Florida. She was born January 7, 1942 .Calling hours are Friday, May 21, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00pm at the Brown Funeral Home, 29 Broad Street in Plattsburgh.
