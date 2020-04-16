PLATTSBURGH - As a result of a water main repair, there will be an interruption of water service and a boil-water order issued for 164 - 206 US Oval in the City of Plattsburgh.
This order will remain in effect until further notice.
Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low around 30F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..
Updated: April 16, 2020 @ 9:25 pm
