PLATTSBURGH — The boil water order issued for 19 to 56 South Peru St. in the City of Plattsburgh last week, has been lifted.
The order was put in place after work was done to repair a water main break and service was disrupted.
PERU [mdash] James C McNeil, 77, of Loon Lake and Peru, NY has passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home surrounded by loving family. He was born in Dubois, Pennsylvania on October 26, 1942, the son of John McNeil and Irene Jones. Depending on the company he was in he was called …
, 87, of the Akey Road, Morrisonville, died on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Meadowbrook Healthcare, Plattsburgh. A full obituary will follow when available. Arrangements are in the care of the Hamilton Funeral Home, 294 Mannix Rd. Peru.
84, formerly of Morrisonville, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Suttontown, North Carolina on October 19, 1935. Mass of Christian Burial will be held August 25, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Alexander's Church. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
