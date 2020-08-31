CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield Water Department has issued a boil water notice for the Hill Street Residents residing at 83 Hill Street and higher.
The water will be off on Sept. 2 for system upgrades.
Please boil water for consumption or cooking until further notice as per the Department of Health.
A notice will be given when boil water has been lifted. Water may be discolored after turning it back on. Run it until it becomes clear. Any questions, please call the head Water Operator at (518) 637-6753.
